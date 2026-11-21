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Charles Ajunwa

At CANEX WKND 2026, Confederation of African Fashion’s (CAFA’s) engagements with designers, cultural figures and industry stakeholders brought attention to the creativity, craftsmanship and heritage that define African fashion.

A statement from organisers, noted that at the four-day event held at Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Lagos, “African fashion’s identity is built on the work of people who turn materials, skills and cultural knowledge into products recognised across the world.

“Behind every textile, garment or accessory is a network of designers, weavers, dyers, tailors, artisans and entrepreneurs whose contributions sustain the industry.

“At CANEX WKND 2026, held in Lagos from 5 to 8 November, the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA) had the opportunity to engage with some of the people and cultural voices contributing to Africa’s creative landscape.

“These encounters highlighted an important part of CAFA’s mission: ensuring that the people who create African fashion can participate in, and benefit economically from, the industry’s growth.”

“Among the distinguished personalities who visited the CAFA stand was Chief (Mrs.) Nike Davies-Okundaye, founder of Nike Art Gallery and a prominent advocate for Nigerian art, textiles and traditional craftsmanship.

“Her visit reflected the connection between the cultural heritage that gives African fashion its identity and the wider conversations about developing the industry.”

“The CAFA stand also welcomed other notable guests, including Mrs. Caroline Davies and Ambassador Maisie Dunbar of Liberia, alongside creative professionals and industry stakeholders who engaged with the organisation’s vision.

“Their presence contributed to conversations about the opportunities available to African fashion and the importance of bringing different voices into its development.

“For CAFA, these encounters provided an opportunity to introduce its continental initiatives and strengthen awareness of the role that creators, cultural institutions and international relationships can play in advancing the industry,” statement added.

It further stated “Africa’s textiles and craftsmanship have influenced fashion across generations, yet many of the artisans and businesses responsible for these products continue to face challenges in production, financing, intellectual property protection and market access.

“Addressing these challenges requires an approach that recognises cultural value alongside commercial opportunity.

“Through its Seed to Wear Programme, CAFA is advancing a 10-pillar roadmap that connects different parts of Africa’s fashion value chain.”

“One of its priorities is strengthening the position of heritage artisans and traditional textile producers while supporting the wider systems needed for their work to reach competitive markets.

“CAFA is also advancing initiatives for the protection of African designs and heritage textiles, including its proposed intellectual property framework and heritage certification systems.

“These efforts reflect a wider objective: supporting an industry in which African creators can preserve their identity, build sustainable businesses and retain greater value from the products they create.”

According to organisers, CANEX brought together creative professionals and stakeholders from different countries, creating opportunities to exchange perspectives on African fashion’s development.