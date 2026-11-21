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In a strategic move to strengthen corporate governance, deepen institutional expertise and advance the Group’s growth ambitions, WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of four directors to the boards of two of its subsidiaries: WealthBridge Capital Partners Limited and WealthBridge Asset Management Limited.

WealthBridge Capital Partners, the Group’s investment banking and financial advisory subsidiary, has appointed Professor Adewale Adedamola Olawoyin, Mr. Adetoye Toriola and Mrs. Tairat Tijani as Non-Executive Directors.

Mrs. Tijani and Dr. Ganiyat Taiwo Olusesi have also been appointed Independent Non-Executive Directors to the Board of WealthBridge Asset Management Limited.

These appointments underscore the Group’s deliberate commitment to strengthening corporate governance and aligning institutional expertise with its strategic growth objectives.

Together, the appointments bring to the Group significant experience across corporate governance, law, investment banking, capital markets, corporate finance, financial management, strategic planning, risk oversight, regulatory affairs and business transformation, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to building institutions anchored on sound oversight, accountability and stakeholder confidence.

WealthBridge Capital Partners Limited — Board Appointments

Prof. Olawoyin brings more than three decades of experience in law, corporate governance, commercial transactions and banking-related matters.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and an academic at the University of Lagos, Olawoyin specialises in Shipping and Admiralty Law, Company Law, Commercial Transactions, Banking and Negotiable Instruments.

He has also been actively involved in corporate and institutional governance, as well as international commercial transactions.

Mrs. Tijani brings over 22 years of experience in the Nigerian investment banking and corporate finance sector, including service on the boards and board committees of institutions regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

An active market operator, she has participated in several landmark transactions that contributed to the development of the Nigerian capital market.

Her expertise spans investment banking, capital markets regulation, financial planning, risk management, corporate finance, asset management and governance.

She is currently Head of Corporate Finance and Treasury at Rite Foods Limited, having previously served as Head of the Capital Markets Division at FBN Capital, where she oversaw deal origination and execution.

She is a director of Sterling Bank Plc and a former Board member of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc. She holds an MBA with Distinction in International Business from the University of Birmingham and an honours degree in Accounting, Finance and Economics from Lancaster University.

She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

Mr. Toriola brings more than 20 years of executive experience across the FMCG, manufacturing and financial services sectors.

He has held senior roles with leading organisations, including Godrej Consumer Products West Africa, Unilever West Africa, Guinness Nigeria, British American Tobacco and First Bank of Nigeria.

His experience spans strategic planning, financial stewardship, performance management, audit and risk oversight, capital raising and operational transformation. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and holds an MSc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London.

WealthBridge Asset Management Limited — Board Appointments

WealthBridge Asset Management Limited’s Board is further strengthened by the appointment of Mrs. Tijani as an Independent Non-Executive Director, whose profile is outlined above.

Dr. Olusesi is a Chartered Secretary and Administrator, legal practitioner and management professional with extensive experience in corporate governance, legal administration, institutional leadership and policy development.

She holds a first degree and a Master’s degree in Law from Olabisi Onabanjo University, as well as a PhD in Corporate Governance from Lead City University, Ibadan. She also holds an MBA from the European Institute of Management and Administration and is an alumna of the Policy, Strategy and Leadership Course 53 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Olusesi is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, where she currently serves as Registrar/Chief Executive. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and belongs to several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria.

She is also associated with the Nigeria-Britain Association and Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ). Her professional experience includes serving as an External Examiner with the Council for Legal Education, Nigerian Law School, between 2016 and 2019, and as a Faculty Member of the Encouragement Initiative Academy for NGO Training and Sustainable Development Goals, where she teaches the Legal Framework of Running Not-for-Profit Organisations.

The appointments come at an important stage in the Group’s evolution and align with its recently concluded three-year strategy session, themed ‘Charting the Next Frontier of Growth,’ held in Lagos.

The session brought together key leadership and stakeholders to assess emerging market opportunities, review the Group’s growth trajectory and establish strategic priorities for its next phase of development, focused on sustainable growth, business transformation, innovation, operational efficiency and enhanced value creation across the Group.

For WealthBridge Capital Partners, the strategy provides a clear roadmap for sharpening its competitive positioning, expanding its investment banking and financial advisory capabilities, pursuing new opportunities and deepening institutional relationships.

For WealthBridge Asset Management, the appointments form part of a broader institutional development agenda that places strong emphasis on corporate governance, accountability, effective risk oversight and the continuous strengthening of management and operational capabilities.

Commenting on the appointments, the Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, said: “The appointments of Professor Olawoyin, Mr. Toriola, Mrs. Tijani and Dr. Olusesi to the Boards of our subsidiaries reflect our deliberate commitment to building strong institutions positioned for long-term relevance and sustainable growth.

“Their combined experience, expertise and depth of knowledge will strengthen our governance, strategic direction and capacity to create greater value for our clients and stakeholders.

“As we continue to advance our growth ambitions, we recognise that strong institutions are built on the quality of their leadership, the strength of their governance structures and the expertise guiding their decisions. We are confident that their contributions will further strengthen WealthBridge Capital Partners and WealthBridge Asset Management and create lasting value for our clients and stakeholders.”

He added that the repositioning of the Group’s subsidiaries extends beyond strengthening governance structures, describing it as part of a deliberate effort to build stronger platforms for growth, innovation and excellence across the Group.

With strengthened Board leadership and a clear strategic direction, WealthBridge Capital Partners and WealthBridge Asset Management are focused on deepening their respective roles in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem and pursuing opportunities that support businesses, institutions and investors in creating and preserving long-term value.