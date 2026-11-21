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*Minister vows reduction in students’ fares in 3 months

*Facility now exists at 11 institutions nationwide, says MDGIF

Peter Uzoho

The federal government yesterday inaugurated four new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) daughter stations and vehicle conversion centres at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), in a major push to cut high transportation costs for students and staff under the Project SPROUT.

The facilities were inaugurated live at UNILAG, with simultaneous remote inauguration at UI, FUTA and FUOYE.

The project, funded by the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) and delivered by Femadec Energy Limited, brings the total number of campus CNG stations now in operation nationwide to 11.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lagis, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the initiative, known as the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation (Project SPROUT), was designed to directly address the cost of getting to class, a major concern repeatedly raised by students.

He said the programme was designed to reach 20 federal universities, beginning with a pilot phase of one tertiary institution from each of the six geopolitical zones, adding that with the inauguration of the four institutions, government was well on its way to achieving its objective.

Alausa said for most students who make several trips a day between accommodation, lecture halls and laboratories, even a modest saving on each journey can make a difference.

He urged university managements and transport operators to work together to ensure that students share in the savings through affordable fares and dependable shuttle services.

As part of the intervention, he said UNILAG will receive 10 CNG buses to ease campus transportation, while UI, FUTA and FUOYE will each receive five buses.

The minister also announced that 1,000 faculty members, academic and non-academic staff at UNILAG will get discounted conversion of their cars from petrol to CNG.

Explaining the savings, Alausa said a trip to Ibadan that costs about N10,000 on petrol would cost only about N2,500 on CNG, representing just 25 per cent of the cost.

“If you don’t see reduction in three months, I need to know. Then I’ll have a meeting with your vice chancellor,” he vowed.

He added that government plans to deliver another 40 conversion centres to federal tertiary institutions, with the first batch of 20 already being finalised with MDGIF to ensure that by the end of the year, 60 federal tertiary institutions would have a CNG conversion centre.

He also said the centres will serve as practical training sites for engineering, technology and science students.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, said the inauguration was a direct expression of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that Nigeria’s gas resources must create opportunities ordinary Nigerians can see, touch and benefit from.

He said four locations, one shared ambition, had come together to bring useful gas infrastructure closer to institutions and communities, with UNILAG, UI, FUTA and FUOYE joining the class of institutions driving the President’s initiative on the use of CNG.

Adama listed the other joint venture stations with Femadec already inaugurated and operational as Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; University of Uyo; University of Calabar; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He disclosed that within a few weeks, nine other stations, mostly in the North, would be unveiled.

He explained that under Section 52 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), MDGIF exists to turn viable gas investments into working infrastructure, with a portfolio of 31 projects made up of 205 infrastructure assets across the country.

In just two years, Adama said MDGIF has supported the delivery of 25 fully operational CNG stations nationwide, adding that the UNILAG facility was the 11th CNG station inaugurated in Lagos State alone, a clear signal that CNG was no longer a promise for tomorrow.

“But the figure that matters most to me is not the number of stations. It is the number of Nigerians who can put this infrastructure to productive use,” Adama said, urging students to study the technology, ask questions and build solutions for safer operations and smarter energy systems.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Femadec Energy Limited, Mr. Fola Akinnola, said the event marked another defining milestone in Nigeria’s clean energy transition and a major chapter in a disciplined, nationwide 20-campus rollout.

He said the journey began with the first three pioneering stations at University of Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, followed days ago by four more at University of Uyo, University of Calabar, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

With today’s inauguration, he said Femadec’s cumulative footprint has reached 11 tertiary institutions, while engineering teams were finalising six additional universities for commissioning before the end of the year, with the remaining three to be commissioned early next year.

Akinnola said each station was designed as a living laboratory and hands-on training and conversion hub, giving engineering and technical students direct exposure to gas infrastructure management, vehicle conversion, maintenance and international safety standards.