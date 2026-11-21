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.Launches armoured corps standard operating procedure

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has inspected and showcased locally modified armoured fighting vehicles at a Research and Development (R&D) Exhibition in Bauchi.

The COAS also launched the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the activities formed part of the maiden Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Biennial Conference, Reunion and Pulling-Out Ceremony, aimed at strengthening professionalism, operational efficiency and combat readiness in response to evolving security threats.

She explained that the newly launched SOP was designed to standardise operational procedures, enhance accountability and improve coordination in the deployment, management and maintenance of armoured assets.

Colonel Anele said the initiative highlighted the Nigerian Army’s commitment to institutional reforms and the modernisation of its combat capabilities to meet contemporary operational demands.

“A major highlight of the event was the R&D Exhibition, which featured tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) modified by Proforce Limited and Terra Industries, both indigenous defence equipment manufacturers. The exhibition demonstrated the growing collaboration between the Nigerian Army and local defence industries in developing innovative solutions to enhance equipment performance, operational sustainability and combat effectiveness,” the statement said.

The Army spokesperson added that the initiative reflected the Nigerian Army’s drive towards technological advancement, indigenous defence production and greater self-reliance in military equipment maintenance and modernisation, in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing investment in strengthening national defence capabilities.