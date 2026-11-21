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Dike Onwuamaeze

The newly elected Chairman, Board of Directors, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), Mr. Tunde Netufo, has pledged to “pursue partnerships that help to extend the reach of leasing to more businesses, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other productive sectors of the economy.”

Netufo, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Trust Limited, stated this in his acceptance speech at the 24th National Lease Conference of ELAN.

He said that other priorities of his tenure would include “strengthening member engagement, advancing access to suitable funding, supporting professional standards and capacity development, and sustaining advocacy for an enabling business and regulatory environment.”

He also stated that the new board has resolved to change the face of ELAN by stepping up in terms of rebranding.

“We can do better that we are doing. ELAN is about advocacy. It is about creating awareness for the organisation and I can assure that God helping us we are going to take ELAN to the next level,” he said.

According to him, there comes a time when things have to change.

Netufo said that the theme of the conference, which is “Equipment Leasing in Nigeria: Maintaining Balance in a Changing Economy,” spoke directly to the task before the association and its members.

“For leasing practitioners, maintaining balance means pursuing growth while protecting portfolio quality, embracing innovation while exercising sound judgement, and meeting customers’ needs while sustaining our businesses.

“For the new board, it also means responding to members’ immediate concerns while keeping our attention on the industry’s long-term development,” he said.

He added that the new board recognised that progress would depend on the contributions of all stakeholders including lessors, financiers, equipment suppliers, insurers, professional advisers, investors, government institutions and equipment users all have a part to play.

Therefore, “we will work to strengthen these relationships and ensure that ELAN remains a useful platform for cooperation and industry development,” he said.

The immediate past Chairman of ELAN, Mrs. Elizabeth Ngozi Ehigiamusoe, said in her welcome address during the conference that the theme reflected the choices many of leasing firms face every day.

Ehigiamusoe said, “We want to grow our businesses, but we must be careful about the risks we take.

“Our customers need affordable rentals, while we must cover funding and operating costs. Finding that balance is becoming more demanding.”

She said that the conference addressed “three important priorities for our industry: managing risk while pursuing growth, using technology to improve efficiency and sustainability, and developing funding solutions that support viable lease transactions.”