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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has pledged to intensify efforts to promote industrialisation, investment and sustainable economic development across the Niger Delta region.

Chairman of the Chambers, Mr. Idaere Gogo-Ogan, made the commitment yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation.

Gogo-Ogan said the Chambers would continue to provide a platform for business advocacy, investment facilitation, private-sector collaboration and economic development, stressing that the region must move beyond dependence on the extractive sector.

He called for greater emphasis on industrialisation, innovation, entrepreneurship, value addition and regional economic cooperation as pathways to sustainable growth.

According to him, the Niger Delta possesses abundant natural resources, a strategic coastal location and significant human capital that could be leveraged to transform the regional economy.

He said, “Since inception, the Chambers has provided nano, micro, small and medium-scale enterprises with support through entrepreneurship development, training, access to finance, market linkages, institutional partnerships and business-to-business arrangements, in view of their fundamental value in employment generation and wealth creation.”

The chairman disclosed that NDCCITMA had commenced moves to establish a Science, Innovation and Technology Park and acquired a 50-year lease over 100 hectares of land at the Goldland Industrial Park in Okansu/Egada, near Omoku in Rivers State.

He said the land would be developed and leased to generate revenue while supporting industrial and business activities in the region.

Gogo-Ogan also revealed that the Chambers had established an equipment and mobility leasing facility and was working towards an international trade fair and convention centre, alongside other strategic partnerships with organisations and multinational companies.

He said NDCCITMA would deepen engagements with national and international chambers of commerce and business partners to expand investment and trade opportunities for businesses in the Niger Delta.

While commending the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by Chief Samuel Ogbuku, for its support, Gogo-Ogan urged members, stakeholders, investors and business partners to contribute their expertise, experience and resources towards advancing the region.

He assured that the board, carefully constituted from across the Niger Delta, would remain committed to the mandate of the Chambers.

“The present board will not betray the confidence reposed in us. The Chambers was created as a child of necessity, and we will ensure that its mandate is fully upheld and diligently executed,” he said.