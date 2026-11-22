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Aiyedatiwa wins Silverbird Governor of the Year, writes Ayo Oyoze Baje

“The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant.” —Max DePree

What separates an uncommon political leader from his peers include the facilitating and fascinating factors of the visionary acumen with the deep understanding, identification and highlighting the most pressing needs of the people. Furthermore, he is well-heeled in putting in place, problem- solving pro-people policies, programs and projects, along with a team of tested technocrats. Together, they are the ones to make the desired difference, especially on the improvement of the quality of life or the Human Development Index (HDI ) of his people.

Such a leader should also be open – minded, humble, patient and peace-loving as he pilots the affairs of the people, above the stormy waves with the compass of compassion driven by the mantra of servant – leadership to guide the ship of state to the habour of the common hope.

Interestingly, all of these and more sterling qualities of leadership have been identified and brought to the public sphere and came to the limelight as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the Sunshine State clinched the prestigious, yet elusive Governor of The Year Award by the Silverbird Group at the 20th edition of the annual event.

The colourful and well attended ceremony took place on November 16, 2026 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos. In specific terms, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was bestowed with the award for achievements in the critical areas of infrastructure development, as well as life-impacting improvements in the education and health sectors.

In his welcome address, the President of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, urged Nigerians entrusted with responsibilities to represent their communities, states or country to uphold their principles and avoid compromising their positions.

He said the decisions and opinions of people in positions of responsibility could have far-reaching consequences for human lives, urging them to always act in the best interests of others.

Coming barely a month after the governor was honoured with the Best Governor Award in the Education sector by the Federal Government, this has strengthened the Silverbird laurel as a worthy recognition. As a reflection of his humility, the governor dedicated it to the highly committed members of his administration and the good people of Ondo State, while describing the honour as a collective achievement. He acknowledged the contributions of the State Executive Council, House of Assembly, judiciary, traditional rulers, citizens and critics whose observations, he said, had helped improve governance. As he aptly stated: “This recognition award is not a personal celebration of my efforts as governor, but the collective efforts of all members of my team,”

In addition, he commended the Silverbird Group for recognising his administration’s performance, describing the organisation as a reputable national and global institution. On the significant issue of security he declared Ondo State as one of the safest states in Nigeria, attributing the feat to its security architecture and the strengthening of the state-owned Amotekun Corps.

Good enough, he credited his predecessor, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, with establishing the security outfit, noting that his administration had further strengthened it since assuming office.

For instance, his administration has recruited an additional 500 personnel into the corps, which he described as the strongest among the South-West states. With the golden presented by the Award ceremony, the governor wooed investors to the state, urging them to take advantage of its abundant natural resources and emerging investment opportunities, particularly the proposed deep seaport. Doing so will definitely bolster economic development. What’s more, being Nigeria’s leading cocoa-producing state, the proposed port would provide cocoa traders with easier access to shipping facilities.

On mineral resources, the governor highlighted the state’s huge natural resources, including the world’s second-largest deposit of bitumen, noting that some investors have already secured licences to explore the resource.

Concerning the health sector, much has been achieved including the renovation of healthcare centres across the state, as well as the procurement of equipment for tertiary and secondary healthcare facilities.

While appreciating the award Aiyedatiwa said it would spur his administration to intensify its commitment to development, stressing that the recognition is not an invitation to rest on its achievements.

“This award, for me, is not a pillow to rest on. It is a platform to rise to do greater things,” he said.

Baje is a columnist and public affairs analyst