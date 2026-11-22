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There are legacies built with sweat, sacrifice and uncommon devotion that one would expect to outlive their founders. But sometimes, the greatest tragedy is watching those entrusted with preserving such legacies turn them into shadows of their original promise.

Late Bimbo Odukoya and her husband, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, were thoroughbred ministers of God who stood firmly by the doctrines of the Bible.

The couple were regarded as committed ministers of the gospel whose teachings, rooted in biblical principles, helped attract thousands of worshippers and establish the church as a significant Christian ministry.

But if the dead could see what has become of the church they laboured so hard to build, one can only imagine how they would cringe in disbelief at the unfolding drama surrounding the institution they left behind.

During their years of service, the church became more than a place of worship. It was a spiritual home, a platform for counselling, a centre of inspiration and a destination for many seeking directions in matters of faith, marriage and everyday living. Their ministry, particularly Bimbo’s engaging approach to relationships and family life, resonated with a generation of Nigerians. Taiwo provided the spiritual leadership that helped establish Fountain of Life as a prominent Christian congregation.

However, years after their departure, questions are being raised about the direction of the institution they painstakingly nurtured. What was once celebrated for its spiritual identity and the values of its founders is now attracting conversations that have left some members and observers wondering whether the original vision is being adequately protected.

Those entrusted with the responsibility of carrying the torch are expected to preserve its flame, not allow it to flicker under the weight of avoidable controversies.

For a church built on the sweat, prayers and sacrifices of the Odukoyas, its present circumstances raise an important question about stewardship and the responsibility that comes with inheriting a spiritual legacy.

After all, founding a church requires faith and sacrifice, but preserving its soul demands even greater wisdom. That, perhaps, is the lesson those left behind must never lose sight of.