Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Comes Knocking on the Matrimonial Door

Kano’s politics has witnessed its fair share of betrayals, shifting allegiances and spectacular power struggles, but the latest twist in the unravelling relationship between Governor Abba Yusuf and his erstwhile political benefactor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, belongs in a different league. What once appeared to be an unbreakable alliance, fortified by political loyalty and cemented by marriage, is now looking like a castle battered by a gathering storm. And just when the political battle seemed to have exhausted its capacity for drama, the governor’s matrimonial home has unexpectedly become another theatre of attention.

For years, Yusuf was Kwankwaso’s political protégé, a loyal lieutenant whose journey to the Government House was paved by the influence, machinery and formidable political network of the former Kano governor. Their relationship was hardly an ordinary political arrangement. It had been sealed with family ties when Yusuf married Zainab, Kwankwaso’s niece, in 2006. The marriage produced six children, further intertwining two households whose fortunes appeared inextricably bound together. Zainab’s biological father was the late Dahiru Kwankwaso, an elder brother to the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

But power has a curious way of testing even the strongest relationships. The political son eventually appeared determined to chart his own course, while the political father watched an alliance he painstakingly nurtured slip through his fingers.

Yusuf’s dramatic exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the political platform that delivered his governorship, and his subsequent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) opened a fresh chapter of hostility between the former allies.

Now, the storm has reportedly blown into the governor’s matrimonial sanctuary. Reports that Zainab approached an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, seeking dissolution of their marriage through the Islamic procedure of Khul’i have sent tongues wagging across Kano’s political corridors and elite social circles.

Yusuf has since publicly acknowledged the end of the marriage, even making a humorous remark about his changed marital status. But beneath the laughter lies a development too consequential to dismiss as ordinary domestic news.

Has the political war between the former allies become so consuming that even the marriage connecting their families could not escape its devastating reach? Or is there another story behind the closing of this matrimonial chapter?