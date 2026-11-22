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The donation of 25 campaign vehicles in Ebonyi has added another state to Tompolo’s expanding political mobilisation network for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign. The vehicles are one visible part of an operation built around the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is the movement’s convener and grand patron. At the Ebonyi chapter’s inauguration on November 16, he was represented by Kestin Pondi, MD of Tantita Security Services. The vehicles carry public-address equipment and generators.

The scale is larger than the Ebonyi handover suggests.

The movement says it has distributed more than 500 vehicles and taken its activities to about 20 states. Its plan is to build coordinators from state level down to local government areas and wards, taking the President’s message to communities.

That structure gives Tompolo a role beyond endorsements. Campaign vehicles, local organisers, and communication equipment provide the means to sustain political activity between rallies. The movement says it is promoting Tinubu’s economic reforms, infrastructure projects, student loans, and local government autonomy.

Tompolo’s reach also has a commercial dimension. He chairs Tantita Security Services, which holds a federal contract for surveillance of oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Supporters describe the campaign effort as a personal commitment to Tinubu’s second-term bid.

The overlap between a federal contractor and a campaign organiser will place questions of disclosure and political finance in public view.

The Electoral Act 2026 sets presidential campaign expenditure at N10 billion and limits donations to a candidate by an individual or entity to N500 million. The treatment of support-group spending depends on how donations, in-kind assistance and coordination with a candidate’s campaign are classified and reported.

The 25 vehicles in Ebonyi do not establish Tompolo’s total contribution, but they do show the movement’s effort to build a national ground operation beyond the Niger Delta. As the campaign develops, the network’s funding and reporting will attract attention alongside its political reach.

Babajimi Benson: A Representative Who Stays True to His Word

Babajimi Benson’s record in Ikorodu rests on a political claim: that representatives should remain answerable for campaign promises. The House of Representatives member chairs the Defence Committee. Since entering the National Assembly in 2015, he has pursued projects in roads, electricity, healthcare, education, and business support.

The most visible evidence is physical. Reports document more than 65 roads built or rehabilitated across the constituency. His Light Up Ikorodu programme has supplied transformers, solar streetlights and household solar systems. Health projects include an 80-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Imota and four primary healthcare centres.

Other facilities serve wider community needs. They include IKD 106.1 FM, a community radio station, and a town hall in Ibeshe. His office also lists classroom blocks and ICT centres. One six-classroom building at IsawoJunior High School was commissioned in April 2026.

Benson’s legislative work extends beyond Ikorodu. He sponsored constitutional amendments allowing states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity, and participate in railway development. He backed a law requiring power generators to allocate five per cent of operating expenditure to host communities. Other laws cover defence industry and military research.

His October 2026 empowerment programme added a substantial economic component. Eight hundred entrepreneurs received N225 million in grants, in which 700 got N250,000 each, while 100 received N500,000. Vehicles, laptops, solar systems, and vocational equipment accompanied the cash support.

These figures show the reach of the programme, although distribution alone cannot establish lasting impact. A grant is celebrated when it helps a trader expand a business; the same is true for equipment when recipients can maintain and use it. That requires follow-up beyond the launch event.

Benson has announced further plans, including a bridge at Majidun-Ogolonto, completion of the Pacific-Igbe road, and equipment for hospital diagnostic and trauma centres. Those commitments remain outstanding. His claim to consistency will continue to be judged against what Ikorodu residents can see, use and sustain.