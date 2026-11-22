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The dispute over whether Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known as Davido, is the father of 12-year-old Anu Adeleke has acquired a new complication: allegations that the girl’s mother and grandmother have been held by police in Ibadan since August.

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo made the claim on social media on November 18. She alleged that Ayo Labinjoh and her mother, Ropo, remained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku after Anu was released. Olunloyo also claimed the women had been charged with conspiracy, paternity fraud, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

Police and public court records have not confirmed the claims. A March 23 invitation letter asks the family to report to the SCID for an interview over allegations including conspiracy and cyberstalking. It does not establish that charges were filed or that anyone remains in custody.

The claims have reopened a dispute that returned to public attention in January, when Anu appealed to Davido for another DNA test. She said the unresolved question had exposed her to bullying.

Davido says five DNA tests returned negative results. His father, businessman Deji Adeleke, told a Lagos press conference on January 21 that tests, including analyses in South Africa, showed a zero per cent probability of paternity. He said he had supported Anu’s schooling and upkeep.

Labinjoh disputes that account. She says only one test was conducted in 2014 and alleges its procedure and result were compromised. She has called for a fresh, independent test. The Adeleke family maintains that the existing results settle the question.

The disagreement spans the child’s appeal, competing accounts of the DNA process and police allegations. Each raises a separate issue.

The latest allegations add a police dimension without resolving the central question. The Oyo police have yet to confirm the reported detention or court charges, while the two sides remain divided over whether another DNA test is necessary.