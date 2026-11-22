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Bayo Ojulari has spent a year at NNPC trying to make the national oil company perform more like a commercial business. Project Delta now threatens to test how well that ambition survives the politics surrounding Nigeria’s strategic assets.

The sale of the oil blocks has returned to the agenda after repeated postponements. Africa Intelligence reported that Phase Two concluded on October 30, 2026, involving individuals linked to Ojulari and British financial institution Standard Chartered. The renewed activity gives NNPC another chance to advance the transaction, while placing its handling under scrutiny.

Oil blocks carry claims on future production and revenue. Their sale requires credible valuation, financing, due diligence and regulatory oversight. Investors need confidence in a clear process. Nigerians have an equally strong interest in whether the country receives fair value for strategic petroleum assets.

That burden falls on Ojulari, who became Group Chief Executive of NNPC Limited on April 2, 2025. His record gives him grounds to present the company as undergoing a commercial reset. National crude production reached a five-year high of 1.71 million barrels per day, while NNPC’s exploration and production subsidiary peaked at 365,000 barrels per day.

NNPC reported a 2025 profit after tax of N5.76 trillion and revenue of N19.04 trillion in the first half of 2026. Ojulari ended legacy crude-for-fuel swap agreements, introduced performance-based refinery maintenance partnerships and restored monthly financial disclosures. Project Delta sits awkwardly beside that reform agenda. Repeated delays can unsettle investors, particularly when interests around a transaction attract attention. The reported involvement of people linked to the NNPC chief makes transparency especially important. The account does not establish wrongdoing by him or the bank.

For Ojulari, completing the sale would count for little if the process damaged confidence in NNPC. The company must show how the blocks were valued, how bidders were treated, and what Nigeria stands to gain. Project Delta is a test of whether commercial reform can withstand public scrutiny.