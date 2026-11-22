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Nigeria and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have endorsed FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election ahead of next year’s election in Rabat, Morocco.

The endorsement was announced at the CAF Extraordinary Assembly in Abuja, where National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for Infantino on behalf of the Federal Government.

Dikko said President Bola Tinubu had directed Nigeria to support Infantino, citing his contributions to football development globally, particularly in Africa.

“I must make it clear here that on behalf of the Federal Government and in regard to the resolution of all members of CAF, Nigeria’s family endorses Mr Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for re-election into CAF,” Dikko said.

He urged African football associations to unite behind Infantino, describing the endorsement as being in the continent’s collective interest.

Dikko, a former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive committee member and league chairman, also defended Infantino’s leadership, saying his decisions had benefited football.

“I must tell you, Gianni’s decisions are very, very good for football. They are very apt for football. His main job is to develop football and bring revenues to football. He tries to do that,” he said.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe also declared the continent’s support for Infantino, saying the 54 African member associations were backing him for another term.

Motsepe said his experience working with Infantino over the past five years had convinced him of the FIFA president’s commitment to football development.

“Gianni, you have our support among the 54 member associations of CAF,” Motsepe said.

In response, Infantino pledged to continue prioritising football development in Africa, describing FIFA as a dependable partner for the continent.

He said the organisation would continue working to ensure that the aspirations of young footballers across Africa could be realised.

Infantino also reiterated plans to increase FIFA’s financial grants to member associations from $8 million to $25 million over a four-year cycle, a move that would significantly expand funding available for football development worldwide.