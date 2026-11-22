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Engagements with Chidi Amuta

Opposition parties insist it is the ruling APC attacking and invading their campaigns with dangerous thugs. In return, the APC federal government has said it is the opposition inciting mobs chanting “ba-ma- yi” and booing Tinubu at nearly every rally. From Sokoto and Maiduguri to Benin, Lagos and Akwa Ibom, violence and thuggery unites the ongoing campaigns for 2027.

Even President Tinubu and his party hawks have been shaken up by the spiral of thuggery and violence all over the country. The president has had to weather a storm of protests from the Abuja central mosque to rowdy mob rallies in the northern precincts. The president has cried out in condemnation, preaching the virtue of peaceful campaigns in a true democracy.

In a political culture in which leading politicians are either thugs themselves or have risen through the power and help of thugs, it is hard to ascribe the recourse to thuggish behaviour to any one party. At some point, it becomes difficult to distinguish between practicing thugs and intentional thugs.

Buhari was known to have flooded the country with Fulani gunmen from his ancestral Niger Republic disguised as migrant herdsmen in search of grazing fields. They flooded in, invaded everywhere and unleashed mayhem . They helped him to frighten Jonathan away from the villa. Buhari thus opened a dangerous floodgate which he couldn’t control. The armed herdsmen took to self -help after the political conquest. Thus was born kidnapping squads, roving bandits and dangerous armed robbery gangs all over the country that have become our endless nightmare.

It is similarly a widely shared secret that Obasanjo and Peter Odili turned a blind eye and even used Niger Delta militants as political thugs and facilitators in 1999 and 2003. When it was time to pay up, the politicians fell short, disappeared or even reneged. The militants helped themselves and trouble came. They resorted to kidnapping, oil field sabotaging and militant aggression. It took a concerted national effort to tame the ogre of Niger Delta militancy as an active criminal enterprise.

The point here is that thuggery and political violence we are witnessing have a political origin.

Politicians invest in violence to overwhelm their opponents and “win” elections. Ahead of elections, some of them import arms, military style uniforms to confuse security forces and election officials. It is these enabled thugs that snatch ballots, falsify results , chase away genuine voters and confuse security officials .

As it were, the harvest of every season of organised thuggery in our recent history has been an identifiable emergence of a form of national insecurity. This connection between political rascality and social dislocation should keep us awake as a nation.

Consequently, our democracy has become more of seasonal warfare. It takes four years of gestation, huge investment of bad money , planning, coordination and equipping. Charges and counter charges of thuggery as we are now witnessing among the parties are standard war cries and convenient misinformation strategy. The propaganda that goes with the political battles is equally incendiary and warlike.

Therefore, 2027 is only an intensification of a familiar trend. The environment has only been worsened by four years of disastrous governance and policy insensitivity under President Tinubu. The compulsion to violence is now more natural. The logic is straight from hell. Hungry and desperate people feel a natural urge to fight for any cause that promises to put even one miserable meal on the table. Forget the dinning table. Make the food available even on the floor! As a survivalist occupation, thuggery has advertised itself to every party in contention for 2027. Every other person is poor , hungry and desperate. That combination breeds violence . Politicians are greedy for cash. They will pay for access to power to anyone who can deliver power even drenched in blood. So, it’s a field day and bazaar for variants of thuggery.

Thuggery and violence imply coercion. They indicate an intent to thwart the popular will. Democracy at gunpoint is decorated authoritarianism. The essence of democracy is freedom in an

Atmosphere of peace and order. People freely choosing to change or retain their leadership through free and fair elections is the heart of democracy . The deployment of violence through the recruitment of thugs violates this freedom code and erodes the essence of democracy. Any election conducted under such an atmosphere cannot belong to a genuine democracy. At best, it is an automatic attempt to disfigure democracy.

Those who survive democracy as warfare can only suffer the PTSD of a freedom fight. Damaged souls. Broken heads. Fractured arms. And broken hearts seared by the fight for freedom and contested authority .

Irrespective of their party affiliation, all thugs are a negation of freedom and democracy. There are no good thugs. Thugs are a disruptive factor in democratic campaigns.

A political change secured through a superiority of thuggery can only be an

authoritarian imposition. Policies and programs are rammed down the popular throats. Corruption becomes policy. (Tinubu’s Coastal Highway) Demagogues assume the limelight (Wike and Umahi) and parade a non existent mandate (Keyamo). Lawlessness becomes the law of the land (Akpabio’s NASS) Dissidents are reined in and incarcerated (El-Rufai).

Here then is the difference between one set of thugs and others. The thugs of today’s incumbency – (Thugs in power) cannot support genuine democracy. The thugs being employed by opposition parties to challenge and dislodge the vicious incumbency are reactive forces. They are motivated by self preservation

and a survivalist impulse. But they are thugs all the same with no less deleterious effect on the polity. They are merely a political equilibrating counter force in a season of anomy. Their aim is to dislodge a vicious incumbent .

And there lies the danger for the future of democracy in our country. If violent thuggery brings about the “re-election” of the Tinubu/APC hegemony, it can only consolidate power through

a deepening of its violent stranglehold. It will normalize its violent ways to become the new normal. If ,on the contrary, the opposition topples the APC through counter

thuggery and violence, the ascendant opposition government will not casually and voluntarily jettison violence and thuggery and “behave well”. Only a conscious process of political reeducation and reorientation can save the day.

Towards 2027, we need to admit that the thugs on rampage today belong to our disoriented political culture. They all belong to our politics and society of nasty manners. While the thugs are from among us, we are not all thugs. The future of our democracy lies with the majority of us who reject the political culture of violence and thuggery.