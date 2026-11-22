Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Farida Waziri, never planned a career in the police, but found in it a calling to serve. In a recent encounter, she tells Vanessa Obioha about growing up in a convent, her journey through law enforcement and the defining moments of her tenure at the EFCC.

Sometimes, Farida Waziri wonders how her life might have turned out if she had become a reverend sister. Would it have been different from the career she eventually built? Would she have found the same fulfilment?

Growing up in Gboko, Benue State, she spent considerable time at a convent, introduced to its life through an uncle. It was a formative experience. She learnt discipline, order and a sense of purpose. She also acquired a deep appreciation for service, understanding early that character was built in small, unglamorous routines and that “you owe something to people who have less than you,” she told me during a recent encounter.

There was music, reading and flower arrangement, too. During school holidays, she sometimes stayed back to help the reverend sisters. With so much of her childhood shaped by the convent, the thought of becoming one of them seemed almost inevitable.

But life had other plans. Waziri never became a reverend sister, although she insisted she never entirely abandoned the calling. She loved the convent life and believes she would have been content had she followed that path.

“I only changed the uniform. Whether in a habit or in a police uniform, the task is to protect the vulnerable and stand for what is right. I have no regrets, only gratitude for how the path unfolded.”

Interestingly, policing was not even her first career choice. Medicine was. The idea of wearing a white coat and stethoscope appealed to her until an encounter with a dead body and an explanation of the autopsy process changed her mind.

Then came law. Having read books about Perry Mason, the fictional California lawyer who seemed to win every case, Waziri thought she could make a good lawyer, too. She eventually studied law, but it was in the Nigeria Police Force and later the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that she would make her most defining mark.

The police force, however, was far removed from the quiet, orderly world she had known. It did not help that her perception of a police officer was that of a distant and rather stern figure.

“I saw the police as a male, rough-edged profession, very far from the quiet world I grew up in. I did not see it as a place for someone like me.”

So, when the opportunity came for her to join the force after her secondary school education, she was initially reluctant. It took the persuasion of her uncle, who was an instructor at the police academy, to get her to enlist in the Nigeria Police Force.

Her love for the job did not happen overnight. It came gradually. At first, she was simply doing her job. But when she saw what a well-handled case could do for a person, when a victim got justice or a wrongly accused person was cleared, she knew she would love to be in a position to make such a difference.

“What I discovered was a profession that, at its best, stands between ordinary people and harm, and that changed my view completely,” she said. “Once you have seen the difference honest policing makes in someone’s life, it stops being just a job.”

That conviction would become an important part of her professional identity. Working in a male-dominated institution came with its assumptions about what women could achieve, but Waziri relied on competence to challenge them.

This was reflected in her career, in which she blazed several trails. She was the pioneer Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit, where she recorded the first conviction in an advance fee fraud case in Nigeria.

“I’m grateful to God that I’m the first Police Woman AIG from the North,” she added.

She also held the positions of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Screening and Selection, and Assistant/Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Alagbon, Lagos.

But it was her appointment as the first and, so far, only female Executive Chairman of the EFCC that brought her into the national spotlight. Appointed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2008, Waziri took charge of an institution whose mandate placed it in direct confrontation with some of the country’s most powerful people. She had already spent 35 years in the police force, including three years building the Special Fraud Unit from scratch between 1994 and 1997, with a focus on financial crimes, particularly Advance Fee Fraud. At the EFCC, however, she would confront corruption on a much larger scale, including cases involving Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), such as politicians, ministers, commissioners and other public office holders.

“Graft is very big in this country,” she said. “More than you could imagine. Sometimes the scale of the offence is humongous; at other times, the modus operandi is so despicable that it leaves you wondering whether the perpetrators are in the right frame of mind.

“But I would also add that those who are charged with the task of leading the fight against graft are themselves exposed to harm, which includes physical harm and character assassination.”

Waziri experienced the latter in different ways. Threats came through telephone calls, letters and intermediaries who sometimes approached her under the guise of friendship.

“When you do this work, you accept that you will make enemies.” Her resilience came from faith, family, “and from the conviction that I was doing something worthwhile. I also learned not to dwell on fear, because if you let it, it governs every decision.”

Despite the allegations that trailed her removal, Waziri insisted that she recorded modest achievements that remain significant in the agency’s history.

“For starters, I was accused of having a low conviction rate, but the question is: How many convictions were recorded before my time? How many after my time? Who were the big PEPs convicted? In the five years before my time, the EFCC only managed plea bargains, not a trial conviction. In the real sense of the word conviction, Chief Bode George was the EFCC’s first. We took a complete case file to the High Court and the Court of Appeal, where judgment was upheld.

“Although the Supreme Court overturned the judgment, that was after he had served his jail sentence. We also got convictions against Oceanic Bank’s managing director and chief executive, Cecilia Ibru, and former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion. I inherited 10 high-profile cases in 2008, and I took 65 high-profile cases to court,” she recounted.

She added that the commission recorded over 400 convictions, representing two-thirds of all convictions secured since its establishment in 2003. “This was the case when I left office in 2011.”

Waziri also rejected allegations that the EFCC under her leadership was selective in its arrests and prosecutions.

“We simply went for anyone against whom we had ample evidence for prosecution. And there was nothing personal between me and any of the high-profile citizens we arraigned for graft, including two former Ministers of Aviation and the then Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Other achievements included the restructuring of the commission.

“We used to have offices scattered all over Abuja, in about four different locations. We developed the plan to build a corporate headquarters, got the parcel of land and had the ground-breaking ceremony performed in 2011 by Vice President Namadi Sambo. That building was completed seven years later, in 2018.”

The commission also deployed EagleClaw and Go-Case software to improve the tracking of electronic fraud and transparency in prosecutions.

During her three-year tenure, Waziri said, the EFCC recovered over $9 billion.

“We upgraded our academy to a world-class standard; we built a proper interrogation room; we prioritised training and changed the working etiquette; we did a whole lot of things, all in a bid to improve the efficiency of the EFCC operatives. More importantly, we were able to reposition EFCC as an independent anti-graft agency and not necessarily the attack dog of the government to harass perceived political foes.”

Still, there were things she wished had turned out differently. Many of the high-profile cases were still in court when she left office, and the slow pace of corruption trials remained a concern. She would have liked to see stronger reforms to ensure that painstaking investigations did not lose their value to judicial delays.

If anything, dealing with high-profile cases at the EFCC taught her something instructive about powerful people.

“They rarely believe the law applies to them, and will mobilise every resource to prove otherwise: lawyers, politicians, the press, sometimes threats. It taught me that corruption is a network, not a person, and that institutions need to be stronger than individuals. It also taught me that an investigator’s only real protection is a clean file and a clear conscience.”

Today, Waziri holds no grudges against those who may have hurt her along the way. At 80, and no longer in active service, she has entered a different chapter of life that keeps her away from the demands of public office to allow more time for herself.

The concerns that occupied much of her professional life, however, have not entirely receded. She remains particularly troubled by the evolution of Advance Fee Fraud into the more sophisticated world of cybercrime. The methods may have changed from letters and faxes to the internet, she argued, but the underlying principles remain the same.

“Fraudsters exploit greed, trust and weak systems,” she said.

To tackle this menace, she proposed modern forensic and digital capacity in law enforcement agencies, continuous training, deeper international cooperation “because these crimes are borderless,” and faster prosecution and real consequences, “since a slow justice system tells young people crime pays.” She also called for attention to youth unemployment and a culture that celebrates sudden wealth without asking where it came from.

“Parents, schools, religious leaders and the media all have a role.”

If there is anything policing taught her, it is this: “People are rarely what they first appear to be. The educated can be capable of terrible deceit, and the poor can show remarkable integrity. I learned that most wrongdoing begins with opportunity and rationalisation, a small compromise that nobody challenges. I also learned that people respond to fairness and firmness together. Pure harshness breeds resentment, and pure leniency breeds contempt.”

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Waziri’s journey is that she never entirely lost the girl who once imagined life in a convent. The little girl is every inch proud of the woman who never planned a career in the police but went on to serve with integrity and was not broken by the journey.

“If my legacy is that other Nigerian women see what is possible and that young officers see that honesty is not naive, then that is enough.”