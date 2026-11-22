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For her debut collection, fashion designer and creative consultant, Desayo Adesina, is inviting guests into an enchanted forest, where she will unveil timeless and elegant pieces for brides and contemporary women. Vanessa Obioha writes.

Today, November 22, fashion designer and creative consultant Desayo Adesina will host guests to an enchanting showcase of her debut collection, Sylvan Rarity in her new atelier shop.

Inspired by the idea of unearthing precious gemstones within a forest setting. The 13-piece collection reflects this through its colours, including emerald green, ruby and turquoise. A mix of imported and locally sourced fabrics was used, with velvet selected for its rich, light-absorbing texture.

The forest inspiration also finds expression in the details of the designs. Twisting, twig-like embellishments reminiscent of branches winding around leaves, alongside patterns inspired by foliage, bring the concept to life. The collection further incorporates storytelling, with designs bearing names associated with forest goddesses and vegetation, creating a deeper connection between the garments and their wearers.

The collection marks a new chapter for her fashion brand, Sayo Silver, with a renewed focus on brides and the sophisticated contemporary woman.

Adesina started out as a designer catering to a wide spectrum of clients, from children to women. She also ventured into ready-to-wear, working from her home in Apapa, while running a training school alongside. But over the years, she realised the need to scale the business and give it a clearer direction.

“Along the line, I felt as if my energy was pretty much everywhere. My energy was dispersed everywhere. It felt like I was not focusing on one particular type of dressing for women,” she said in a recent encounter.

That realisation led to the revamped Sayo Silver, now occupying a spacious compound in the heart of Ikeja GRA, off Isaac John Street.

Here, Adesina focuses on creating timeless and elegant designs for brides and contemporary women, ranging from bridal wear to cocktail dresses and couture.

Her preference for luxurious fabrics has also influenced the direction of the brand.

“I love working with delicate fabrics. I love the shine and the lustre that comes with those fabrics, evening wear, party dresses, couture, embellishment, surface decoration fabrics, manipulation. I love fabric manipulation,” she said.

Her interest in bridal wear, however, dates back to her university days, when trips to Lagos exposed her to a particular bridal store on Herbert Macaulay Road in Yaba. She was captivated by its beautiful designs and imagined returning there one day to pick out her wedding dress.

It was not until about a decade ago that Adesina made her first bridal dress, for her sister-in-law. She had chosen a wedding dress by Justin Alexander, which she wanted Adesina to reproduce. Before proceeding with the actual garment, Adesina made a toile, a prototype using cheaper fabric, usually calico, to test the fit and make necessary adjustments.

“It’s something that most designers don’t do here in Nigeria. They just go straight to sewing, but you need to do the toile so that you can correct errors,” she said.

The experience also exposed her to some of the challenges facing the fashion industry, particularly the shortage of competent and skilled workers. She called for more investment in training to bridge the gap.

Although it was her first attempt at making a bridal dress, Adesina was pleased with the outcome.

Adesina’s love for fashion designing can be traced back to her childhood. Born in Ibadan, Adesina was introduced to the world of fashion at an early age. Her mother was both a teacher and a fashion designer, and it was from her that she learnt the craft of needle and thread.

“I could make clothes as early as five or six years old. I could sew from the sewing machine as well as with needle and thread with my hand,” she recalled.

“And I had dolls, so I would make clothes for them, and I would give them to my mum. I remember we used to read a lot of comics, and there was this female comic for girls called Bunty. Bunty had these back-page paper dolls. I remember telling my mum to make those dresses for me and I was always so happy when she made them. It was the same when we watched ‘The Sound of Music.’ As a child, I don’t think they ever bought me a dress. All my dresses were made by her.”

With such an early fascination with dressmaking, studying fashion design might have seemed like the natural next step. But Adesina took a different academic route, earning a degree in social studies and a master’s in educational administration. It was only after marriage and childbirth that she pursued formal training in fashion design, attending the London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins. She also undertook further fashion training in Nigeria.

After starting her business in Apapa, she relocated to Surulere, partly because of the traffic situation. But it was in Ikeja GRA that she began to visualise the kind of clientele she wanted to serve.

“When I came to Ikeja GRA two years ago, I felt that the area would actually work for luxury designs, for the more upscale dresses and clothes because of the people that live around here, the environment, then the space, the atmosphere, the ambience. I knew this is what I wanted to do here,” she said.

Sylvan Rarity is an expression of that vision and her desire to create pieces that endure beyond seasonal trends.

“I like to do things that are unexpected. We do not follow trends. Ten years down the line, you would be able to look at our creation and still marvel because of its timelessness,” she said.