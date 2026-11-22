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Few birthdays arrive with a scoreboard. Aisha Rimi’s does. In 2025, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), where Rimi is Executive Secretary and CEO, tracked more than $10 billion in investment commitments across manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing, and renewable energy, and generated 5,432 direct jobs in two quarters.

Rimi was appointed in October 2023 and took office in December, bringing more than 30 years in international commercial law and project finance to an agency that had mostly advocated policy, tracked announcements, and digitised its Single Window Investors’ Portal. She turned it into a deal desk.

The commission now structures transactions, handles regulatory compliance, curates deal rooms and a Deals Book matching public-private projects with foreign capital, engages development finance institutions, and looks after investors once they arrive.

Flagship work includes a $2.5 billion livestock investment interest from JBS, the $1 billion Green Imperative agricultural mechanisation programme, and about $50 million from negotiations in the African Continental Free Trade Area deal room.

At the front door, NIPC facilitated nearly 100 company incorporations, approved 186 expatriate quotas, and granted Pioneer Status tax incentives to 17 companies in 2025, before moving the framework to the Economic Development Tax Incentive scheme in January 2026.

And why does this matter? Because total capital importation rose from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $12.32 billion in 2024 and $23.22 billion in 2025, and economists credit mostly exchange rate unification and high interest rates, which drew short-term portfolio money, for 85 per cent of 2025 inflows.

Direct investment, the long-term kind NIPC courts, was about 4 per cent of 2025 inflows, yet it rose 36.8 per cent, from $674.71 million to $923.01 million. That is the slice where an agency’s hands-on work is meant to show.

The $10 billion is commitments, which take several years to convert into investment that the National Bureau of Statistics records. All this because an Amazon like Rimi is in charge.