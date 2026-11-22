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Vanessa Obioha

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has called for a regulatory framework that protects creative expression while keeping pace with technological advancement, warning against policies that could stifle innovation in Nigeria’s creative industry.

He made the call while delivering the keynote address at the sixth edition of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulation Conference (PAO-NDCRC), held recently at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The two-day conference, organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), brought together stakeholders in the film and digital content industries to examine the theme, ‘Film and Content Production in the Digital Era: Balancing Regulation and Innovation’.

Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, described the digital revolution as one of the most significant transformations in storytelling, noting that the shift from traditional broadcasting to streaming platforms and social media had democratised content creation by removing conventional gatekeepers and turning consumers into creators.

He also highlighted the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence, particularly concerns around misinformation, intellectual property and ownership of works modified or generated by AI.

“The question before us is not whether we should embrace innovation. We have no choice but to embrace it. The real question is whether our institutions, policies and industry practices can evolve quickly enough to manage the opportunities and risks that come with it,” he said.

While acknowledging the need for standards and accountability, RMD cautioned that an understanding of the creative industry must inform regulation and should involve engagement with its practitioners. “There is a difference between regulating an industry and restricting its capacity to grow. There is also a difference between protecting society and unnecessarily inhibiting creative expression. We must find the balance,” he said.

He urged regulators to provide clarity and confidence rather than create uncertainty and fear, adding that regulatory frameworks must evolve alongside technology to remain relevant.

On ownership of works created or modified using artificial intelligence, he called for proactive policies that encourage technological experimentation while safeguarding human creativity and the rights of creative professionals.

“Technology should expand the possibility of creativity,” he said.

The Executive Director of the NFVCB, Shaibu Hussein who convened the conference, also highlighted developments within the agency, including the acquisition of a permanent headquarters, which he said it expected to occupy by January 2027.He added that the board was digitising its operations to move away from outdated analogue processes.

The conference also featured contributions from filmmaker Tunde Kelani and producer Femi Odugbemi, alongside a presentation by streaming platform Netflix on its activities in Nigeria’s film industry.