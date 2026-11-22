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Kabir Usman Kubau

Kaduna Township Stadium erupted in cheers on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as Governor Uba Sani arrived for the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council and the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Kaduna. Thousands of supporters rose to welcome him in a display of affection and confidence. As he seeks a second four-year term in in the gubernatorial polls of February 2027, the strongest case for his leadership can be found in places far removed from the stadium. It is written in fields that farmers have returned to cultivate, in classrooms newly within reach of rural children and in the bank accounts of retirees who had waited years for money they had already earned.

The day before the rally, Governor Sani’s bid for a second term received the endorsement of top leaders of northern Nigeria under the aegis of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation. Indeed, at the heart of the Sardauna’s idea of public service was a simple conviction: The prospects of a child in a remote village deserved the same attention as the affairs of the capital. That conviction is a fitting measure of Kaduna’s progress since May 2023 when Sani assumed office as the governor of the state.

When Senator Sani took office in May 29, 2023, Kaduna was steeped in fear. Parents weighed the danger of sending their children to school. Farmers left fertile land idle because they could no longer reach it safely. In communities scarred by insecurity and episodes of ethno-religious conflict, confidence had to be earned through patient work with traditional rulers, religious leaders, residents and security agencies. Federal security operations under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave that work essential support. The Kaduna Peace Model brought local dialogue and development into the same effort. Across Kaduna State, especially, once heavily impacted Giwa and Birnin Gwari, markets have reopened and farmers have returned to their fields. A market trading again tells its own story. Producers now sell what they grow, traders now easily replenish their stock and families are now planning beyond the next harvest.

More than 500,000 hectares of previously inaccessible farmland have been brought back into use. Kaduna raised its annual agricultural allocation from N1.48 billion to more than N100 billion, supplied improved inputs to over 69,000 smallholders, facilitated access to more than 200 tractors and enrolled over 100,000 farmers in crop insurance. Fertiliser distribution reached all 23 local government areas, while livestock producers received equipment and production inputs. The next measure of success lies in what farmers can earn from the land they have recovered. Rural roads, reliable storage, irrigation and access to processors will determine how much of a harvest reaches the market and how much of its value stays with the people who produced it.

The obligation to honour old debts has been another defining feature of Governor Sani’s tenure. His administration inherited pension liabilities of about N24 billion and has paid more than N21 billion to 9,683 state and local government retirees and families of deceased officers. More than 12,000 pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme receive their pensions before the end of each month. Kaduna has also revived its group life sinking fund, strengthened provision for accrued pension rights and implemented the N70,000 minimum wage for state workers. There is a particular dignity in making retirement income dependable. After decades of public service, a pensioner should be able to plan for groceries, rent and medicine with the same certainty that government expects of those who meet their obligations to it.

The free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus service the administration of Governor Sani introduced, addressed a different pressure on household budgets. Kaduna deployed 100 buses, including 20 dedicated to labour unions. The service has recorded 5.2 million passenger trips, saving commuters more than N5 billion. For workers who must pay to get to work every morning and home every evening, that relief accumulates one journey at a time. The Nassarawa–Flour Mills Road improves mobility in another way. Inherited at roughly 15 per cent completion, it now connects Kaduna South and Chikun through Makera and Kakuri, with covered drainage and solar streetlights. The state’s wider programme comprises about 165 road projects covering approximately 1,400 kilometres. At Panteka Market, redevelopment has given traders a safer, better organised place to earn a living.

In education, Kaduna commissioned 62 new secondary schools by the administration’s first anniversary, comprising 23 senior and 39 junior schools. Seventeen of a further 50 have been completed. Basic school enrolment rose from 2.17 million in 2022 to more than 2.57 million in 2025, with boys and girls approaching parity. The administration of Governor Sani has cut the state’s out-of-school children figure by nearly 65%, dropping from an estimated 535,000 to 187,719 based on household mapping across all 23 local government areas.

A 50 per cent cut in state tertiary tuition has eased costs for families, while 3,750 computers distributed across 150 schools have widened access to digital learning. Bilingual schools in Giwa and Zaria extend that principle of access to children whose education must be understood in its cultural and religious setting.

Governor Sani’s emphasis on education also encompasses the transition from training to work. In August, the Kaduna State Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development graduated 4,050 artisans. Each received N200,000 in start-up support, a total of N810 million. The grant recognises a difficulty familiar to anyone who has learnt a trade and tried to practise it independently. A qualification may secure a first customer, but equipment and working capital determine whether there can be a second. Extending teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 serves another practical purpose. It retains experienced educators as the school network grows, bringing continuity to classrooms and giving newer teachers colleagues from whom they can learn.

Under Governor Sani, healthcare accounts for 15 per cent of Kaduna’s 2026 budget. The state upgraded 255 primary healthcare centres to Level Two status, renovated 19 general hospitals, deployed 17 ambulances and established 120 neonatal care corners. It also expanded specialist capacity through the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital in Kaduna and the Renewed Hope Specialist Hospital in Zaria. Skilled antenatal care rose from about 70 to 84 per cent, while skilled attendance at delivery increased from 35 to 45 per cent. That second figure shows both progress and the scale of the responsibility ahead. A woman facing complications in labour depends on an entire chain of care, from a facility close enough to reach to an ambulance and a hospital ready to receive her.

Governor Sani also insists that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves substantial credit for federal interventions that complement Kaduna’s renaissance. He readily cites a number of key interventions of President Tinubu in Kaduna: The conversion of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan into a Federal Medical Centre opens a route to more specialist care in Southern Kaduna. Federal work on the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano, Kaduna–Birnin Gwari and Zaria–Soba–Pambegua corridors addresses connections that rural communities and regional commerce have long needed. The proposed Kaduna light rail, which is being funded by the Federal Government, will all-too certainly change the scale of daily travel across the metropolis, when completed and activated. Federal tertiary education interventions in Zaria, Kachia and elsewhere in the state, along with NELFUND support for tuition and upkeep, widen the opportunities available to young people in the state. The handover of Ahmadu Bello Stadium for redevelopment and federal support for rebuilding Tudun Biri after the tragic drone strike show the range of that partnership. Its value to Kaduna is clearest where a federal intervention makes the state’s own investments more effective or meets a need beyond its means.

The nomination of Mr. Jerry Adams, a Christian from Southern Kaduna and head of the state’s internal revenue service, as his running-mate in the 2027 polls, gives political expression to Uba Sani’s governing philosophy. It is a consequential choice in a state where questions of faith and geographical representation have often reflected deeper anxieties about belonging. Adams brings experience in public administration at a time when Kaduna’s internally generated revenue has risen from N58 billion in 2023 to more than N100 billion by the third quarter of 2026. Greater fiscal capacity gives the state room to act. Competitive procurement and the channels opened through the Open Government Partnership in all 23 local government areas give citizens a means to ask how that capacity is used. Both matter if inclusion is to be judged by how public institutions serve people in practice.

The Kaduna State chapter of the APC’s Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council’s 41 directorates take on a demanding assignment. Across Kaduna’s wards and polling units, the work calls for discipline, clear responsibilities and a willingness to listen. Women and young people should have room to shape the campaign and lead its teams. Farmers, traders, workers, traditional and religious leaders, and persons with disabilities all bring knowledge that a statewide campaign needs. The most searching conversations will take place in communities where some investments have become part of daily life and where others are awaited. A farmer can judge a road by whether it is passable when the rains come. A parent can judge a clinic by whether it has staff and supplies when a child falls ill. Governor Sani’s record gives him good reason to welcome that scrutiny.

Long after the cheers at Kaduna Township Stadium have faded, the most eloquent testimony to Sani’s first term will be found in the ordinary life of Kaduna. It will be there when a farmer sows again on land he once feared to enter, when a girl walks into a classroom closer to home, and when a retired worker can meet the month’s expenses with money earned through decades of service. These gains carry an obligation to complete the work under way, extend it to communities still waiting and preserve the peace on which it all depends. As Kaduna approaches February 2027, the most resonant entry in Uba Sani’s report card is the return of something fear had taken from too many families: the freedom to make plans for tomorrow and the confidence to begin carrying them out today. As a teacher, I dare aver that Governor Uba Sani has scored high and resounding marks in his first term in office and deserves another term to consolidate his achievements in Kaduna State.

•Kubau, a sociology teacher, resides in Samaru, Zaria