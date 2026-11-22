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Healthopedia Home Care Limited has provided preventive healthcare services to 150 residents of Akure, Ondo State, through a community outreach organised as part of activities marking the United Nations Peace Walk.

The outreach, held at NEPA, Akure, on November 19, 2026, offered participants vital signs checks, blood sugar screening, HIV and Hepatitis B tests, counselling and medical referrals.

The beneficiaries included corps members, market women and civil servants. All 150 participants underwent vital signs checks, while 30 were screened for HIV and 20 for Hepatitis B.

The exercise was led by Healthopedia’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Akinya-Obi Chika Esther, alongside the organisation’s caregivers, nurses and former students.

Healthcare personnel also interpreted screening results, counselled participants and referred those requiring further attention to hospitals for additional assessment.

Screening uncovers potential health concerns

The outreach proved particularly beneficial to a corps member who had not checked his vital signs for some time.

During the exercise, his blood sugar reading was found to be elevated, prompting a nurse to counsel him on lifestyle adjustments and the need for further medical attention.

The experience highlighted the importance of routine health checks in detecting potential health concerns that may otherwise go unnoticed. Although an elevated screening result does not automatically establish a diagnosis, it can indicate the need for further investigation and appropriate follow-up.

Peace Walk host commends Healthopedia

The Peace Cluster Leader in Akure and host of the Peace Walk, Mrs Yetunde Ojo, commended Healthopedia for supporting the initiative with medical personnel and equipment.

Ojo described the intervention as a valuable contribution to community welfare, noting that access to routine health checks was important to improving people’s quality of life.

She also called on stakeholders to support initiatives that would bring essential healthcare services closer to communities.

Healthcare beyond hospital walls

Speaking on the motivation behind the outreach, Dr Akinya-Obi said healthcare delivery should extend beyond hospitals and the treatment of illnesses to embrace prevention, awareness and early detection.

She observed that many people neglect routine medical checks because of their daily commitments and limited access to screening opportunities.

According to her, taking healthcare services directly to communities would encourage more people to monitor their health and make informed decisions about their well-being.

She said the outreach reflected Healthopedia’s commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and making essential health services more accessible.

Promoting healthier communities

The intervention, organised in connection with the United Nations Peace Walk, which promotes peace, unity and collective responsibility, underscored the link between community well-being and access to essential healthcare.

For the 150 beneficiaries, the exercise provided an opportunity to assess their health status, receive professional advice and identify conditions requiring further medical attention.

The outreach also highlighted the role of private healthcare providers and community stakeholders in complementing conventional medical services through screening, health education, counselling and referrals.

However, sustaining the benefits of such interventions will depend on regular outreach programmes, effective referral systems and access to follow-up care.