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For Diekola Arisekola, fashion is more than an expression of beauty; it is a cultural statement, an artistic language and an opportunity to take Nigeria’s creative identity to the world. And judging by her recent outing at Lagos Fashion Week, the Irish-born Nigerian designer is steadily carving a distinctive space for herself in the increasingly competitive world of fashion.

With roots firmly planted in Ibadan, Arisekola’s creative imagination draws from the richness of African heritage while embracing the sophistication of contemporary fashion. The result is an intriguing fusion of traditional aesthetics and modern design, a signature that gives her label, HOLY ONE, its distinctive identity.

Interestingly, her fashion journey comes from an impressive academic background. A First Class graduate of the University of Newcastle, she proceeded to the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London, where she earned a master’s degree in Fashion and Graphic Design with distinction.

Yet, rather than allow her academic credentials to define her ambitions, she has chosen the runway as her preferred canvas for creative expression.

Her growing international recognition received another boost in 2024 when she emerged as the winner of the British Fashion Council and British Library Student Research Competition. Her winning project drew inspiration from the remarkable life and legacy of Mrs Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, translating an important chapter of Nigerian history into a compelling creative exploration.

That achievement has now found another expression on home soil, with her designs taking centre stage at the just-concluded Lagos Fashion Week. Models sashayed down the prestigious runway in her creations, earning applause for their distinctive patterns, exquisite fittings and intricate stitching.

It was undoubtedly a proud moment for her father, Bowale Arisekola, the prominent media entrepreneur, publisher of Ireland-based The Street Journal and Mogaji Ajenigieye of Oje Compound, Ibadan.

For Diekola, returning to her roots represents an important chapter in the expansion of her fashion business. With HOLY ONE gaining visibility, she is determined to take Nigerian fashion beyond its borders, one creative statement at a time.

And if her latest runway appearance is anything to go by, this is a fashion story only just unfolding.