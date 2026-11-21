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Opeyemi Webber Babalola started as a basketball player before he became an engineer. And from being an engineer in the oil sector, he became a specialist in the local manufacturing of international basketball equipment. He has added a vital step by taking the game into Nigerian school premises.

In the last few years, Webber Hoops and Courts has been taking weekend competitions to the communities and neighbourhoods in Lagos and Abuja, but he says that is not his only goal.

He is now taking mobile basketball courts and allied equipment into various school premises where pupils who have never had a feel of the game or balls can now train and begin to dream.

A few days ago, the Webber crew was at Taqwa Schools in Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, where the pupils spent quality time learning and practicing the basics.

Webber explains, “The idea is to introduce these young ones in a very standard style. Some of them may have come into contact with the sport but not at this sophisticated standard, but a vast majority have never had anything to do with the game.

“Many are actually interested but have never had the opportunity. Today they are getting it in a very attractive way. Some will eventually develop interest and continue to grow their own using academies and clinics.”

For the school initiatives, Webber Hoops sets up a court inside and the pupils are taken through the basic drills all through the day. It was the second school for the programme that began last month in the Maryland area.

The principal of the Taqwa Schools, Alli Abdullahi, was quite excited to have been a beneficiary of the school programme.

“This is quite a great event, and we are lucky to have one of our alumni (Damilola) involved. I believe that relationship helped us to be so quickly picked given the number of schools that would love this event.

“We have invested in basketball previously, but a programme like this will give pupils more zeal for the game. Some of them are already involved with basketball, but this gives that extra excitement and should engender greater interest in the game. This is very good,” he said.

It was meant to be a programme for the senior pupils essentially, but it became impossible to run it that way, and the programme had to be adjusted to include as many pupils as possible. Everyone wanted a piece of the action.

“And this is what we are talking about. People pick interest in sports and a particular game when they understand it. Some people who had never touched the ball got the basics of shooting, and they were able to take free throws today. Something has been planted in their hearts today, and you can never tell how far it can go.

“A few parents that came around asked the important questions for their kids and the school. The school itself decided to change its upright today from the old one. This was not planned. We have to keep pushing this game to very young players,” Webber said.

He then called on other people in the game, like coaches and sponsors, to find their own ways to push the game to schools, streets and homes.