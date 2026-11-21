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The match will be on DStv and GOtv Starter package, airing on SS Kickoff (DStv Ch. 207).

Today’s action begins with Man City facing Fulham at 1:30 pm, looking to respond after a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest that saw them drop to third. This game, along with all Premier League matches, airs live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65) on the Sports package.

At 4 pm, Chelsea host Leeds United after a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland extended their inconsistent run.

Newcastle face league leaders Arsenal at 6:30 pm, with Arsenal looking to extend their five-game winning streak and maintain their lead at the top.

Tomorrow’s action begins at 3 pm with Hull City taking on Brighton, who sit second and will be aiming for a third consecutive win after beating Brentford 2-0. Hull will look to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The weekend concludes on Monday, when Brentford host Everton at 9 pm.