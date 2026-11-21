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Boxing’s most famous family name is stepping into the ring in Lagos this December. The Showdown Experience will see Jeff Mayweather face Nigerian music star, Harrysong on Wednesday 23 December 2026 at Oasis by Five Palms, Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fight brings together two very different worlds. Mayweather is a former IBO world super featherweight champion, the uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr., and a respected trainer of champions. He brings decades of ring experience and the weight of a name known around the world. Harrysong, one of Nigeria’s best-known hitmakers, trades the studio for the ring to defend home soil in front of his own fans.

The night goes beyond the main event. The card also features a second boxing bout, with a special performance by Ice King Ochacho. It’s a night of music, cultural display, comedy and celebrity boxing, and one of the standout events of the Lagos Detty December season.

The build-up to fight night includes training camps on both sides of the Atlantic, a fight-week programme in Lagos, an open workout, and an official press conference and face-off on Saturday 19 December.

The event is organised by The Showdown Experience Limited.