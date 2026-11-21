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Abiodun Muyiwa Lawani of Nimbar Golf Club, Ondo City, and Adenike Saliu of Ikeja Golf Club have emerged champions in the men’s and ladies’ categories respectively at the 2026 Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament.

The tournament, which attracted golfers from various clubs, was held at the prestigious Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

Lawani, playing off handicap 19, returned a gross score of 81 and an impressive net score of 62 to clinch the men’s overall title, while Saliu, with a handicap of 22, secured the ladies’ overall crown with a net score of 66 from a gross score of 88.

In the men’s net category, Fagboyibo Fass finished second with a gross score of 87 and a net score of 65, playing off handicap 22. Seun Olagoke also returned a net score of 65 from a gross score of 90, playing off handicap 25.

The men’s veterans category was won by Isaac Shedowo, who played off handicap 25 and returned a gross score of 99 and a net score of 74. Lincoln Ojo finished second with the same net score of 74, having returned a gross score of 100 off handicap 25.

In the men’s gross category, Tunji Ojuolape claimed the title with a gross score of 76, playing off handicap seven, while Kewani Amusan finished second with a gross score of 81 off handicap three.

In the ladies’ net category, Toyin Olusegun finished as runner-up with a net score of 67, having returned a gross score of 88 off handicap 21. Halima Agbeniyi placed third with a net score of 68 from a gross score of 96 off handicap 28.

Diana Osmond of Ikeja Golf Club won the ladies’ gross category with a score of 78, while Grace Yusuf, playing off handicap eight, finished second.

In the ladies’ veterans category, Ropo Olaofe emerged winner with a net score of 75 from a gross score of 111 off handicap 36. Chichi finished second with a net score of 78, having returned a gross score of 87 off handicap nine.

Reacting to his victory, Lawani described his triumph as an act of grace, expressing gratitude to God and the tournament organisers.

The Nimbar Golf Club captain, who disclosed that his golfing journey began at Smokin Hills Golf Resort, also commended the facility’s proprietor, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, for providing what he described as a world-class golfing infrastructure.

“I feel so great that I won today. I started my golfing career here at Smokin Hills Golf Club, but I am now a member of Nimbar Golf Club, Ondo.

“Smokin Hills is a world-class golf resort. I want to thank our dear father, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, for this monumental infrastructure. It was a great task playing on the Smokin Hills golf course, but thank God I eventually emerged winner.

“I see this victory as a privilege and grace. It is not just about expertise, training or the time you have put into the game. It is God’s grace, and I do not take it for granted. I also appreciate the organisers for making the tournament a success,” he said.