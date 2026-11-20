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•Says publications will enrich Nigerian jurisprudence, urges senior lawyers to mentor younger colleagues

Wale Igbintade

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has commended the contributions of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kemi Pinheiro, to legal scholarship and professional development, describing six publications presented in his honour as valuable resources that will enrich Nigerian jurisprudence and strengthen the intellectual foundation of the legal profession.

Kekere-Ekun, who spoke on Friday while chairing the public presentation of the books at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, said the publications reflected an impressive combination of legal scholarship, practical experience and engagement with contemporary developments in the administration of justice.

She noted that the collection, comprising four books authored by Pinheiro and two compilations produced in his honour, addressed significant areas of legal practice, including litigation, arbitration, insolvency, criminal law, technology and contemporary jurisprudence.

According to her, the publications were not merely a collection of books assembled to commemorate an accomplished legal practitioner but works that sought to make legal knowledge more accessible and useful to those responsible for applying, interpreting and developing the law.

The CJN said the publications were particularly commendable for their practical orientation and their engagement with emerging legal issues, adding that their relevance extended beyond the occasion of their presentation.

“Taken together, the works reflect an engagement with important areas of legal practice and scholarship, as well as an attempt to preserve the experiences and contributions of a distinguished member of our profession,” she said.

Kekere-Ekun described Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk as particularly significant because it offered a personal account of the experiences, encounters, challenges and defining moments that had shaped Pinheiro’s career spanning close to four decades at the Bar.

She observed that memoirs of this nature were valuable because they preserved aspects of professional life that might never find their way into law reports or formal institutional records.

Such accounts, she said, enabled younger practitioners to appreciate the human experiences behind professional milestones, including the uncertainties, disappointments and perseverance that often accompanied a successful legal career.

The CJN also highlighted the importance of the two publications on arbitration and insolvency, particularly against the background of Nigeria’s increasingly sophisticated business environment and the need for effective legal responses to commercial transactions, financial distress and dispute resolution.

She said Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria examined the framework established by the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 and the developing jurisprudence of Nigerian courts.

Its practical treatment of the arbitral process, from arbitration agreements to the recognition and enforcement of awards, she noted, made it a useful resource for practitioners involved in commercial dispute resolution.

Similarly, she described Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure as an important contribution to an increasingly relevant area of law under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

According to her, its examination of corporate rescue, restructuring, administration and other mechanisms for addressing financial distress reflected the growing recognition that preserving viable businesses could, in appropriate circumstances, better serve creditors, employees, investors and the wider economy than immediate liquidation.

On Strategies in Criminal Trials: A Practitioner’s Guide, Kekere-Ekun said the publication would be useful to both experienced practitioners and younger lawyers seeking to strengthen their competence in criminal advocacy.

She noted that criminal litigation required not only sound knowledge of substantive law but also a firm grasp of procedure, evidence and the strategic decisions that arose at different stages of a trial.

The book’s treatment of arraignment, bail, confessional statements, electronic evidence, no-case submissions and written addresses, she said, gave it considerable practical relevance.

She particularly welcomed its consideration of emerging issues, including electronic evidence in the age of artificial intelligence.

The CJN also commended the two publications compiled in Pinheiro’s honour: The Compendium in Honour of Kemi Pinheiro and Trending Issues of Law and Faith: Essays in Honour of Kemi Pinheiro.

She said the compendium brought together contributions from scholars and practitioners on arbitration, taxation, maritime law, judicial precedent and technology in dispute resolution.

She also described the publication produced under the auspices of the Lagos Branch of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) as commendable for extending beyond religious law to address wider questions of evidence, criminal law, technology, legal practice and contemporary jurisprudence.

Kekere-Ekun said the breadth of the publications demonstrated that professional and faith-based institutions could make meaningful contributions to the wider intellectual life of the legal profession.

Emphasising the importance of knowledge preservation, the CJN urged senior members of the Bar to document their professional experiences and make them available to younger practitioners.

She said one of the most valuable legacies an experienced legal practitioner could leave behind was knowledge from which the next generation could learn and grow.

“Experience that is not shared may remain a personal achievement.

Experience that is documented and transmitted becomes part of the profession’s collective inheritance,” she said.

She encouraged younger lawyers to regard the publications not simply as additions to their libraries but as an invitation to read more deeply, think more critically and take their professional development seriously.

Earlier, Pinheiro said the four books he authored were products of his practical experiences as an insolvency practitioner, criminal prosecutor and arbitrator, rather than theoretical exercises.

He described them as curated accounts of the differences between the theory taught in law schools and the realities of legal practice.

The SAN, who said he would mark 40 years at the Bar in October 2027, explained that the publications represented lessons accumulated over nearly four decades of legal practice and 20 years as a member of the Inner Bar.

He paid tribute to his professional mentors, particularly the late Chief Abiola Oshodi and his uncle, Chief Toyin Pinheiro, SAN, under whom he served seven years as a pupil.

Describing legal practice as a continuum, he said the profession was not a 100-metre sprint but a relay race in which each generation must receive and pass the baton to its successors without dropping it.

He said he had sought to replicate the mentorship he received through his law firm, Pinheiro LP, which recently celebrated the elevation of Bolu Akadri to the rank of SAN, following the earlier elevation of Chukwudi Enebeli in 2024.

Pinheiro also disclosed that his difficult experiences as a young lawyer inspired him to establish a free wig-and-gown initiative for indigent graduates of the Nigerian Law School, through which more than 800 lawyers had benefited.

He recounted how a young lawyer travelled from Lafia, Nasarawa State, to Lagos on a truck conveying tomatoes because he could not afford transportation to collect a free wig and gown from his office in Ilupeju.

The SAN further narrated how a distant uncle, Rasaq Shonibare, had given him money to purchase his JAMB application form, which enabled him to secure admission to study Law at the University of Benin.

More than five years later, he represented the same uncle pro bono in a legal dispute involving the possible takeover of his assets by a bank.

Pinheiro also paid tribute to his wife, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, for standing by him during his unsuccessful first attempt at elevation to the rank of SAN, recalling how she encouraged him after the disappointment and assured him that he would eventually attain the distinction.

He was elevated to the Inner Bar in 2006.

Pinheiro praised the CJN for reforms in the judiciary, particularly the digitisation of the Supreme Court’s operations and the refurbishment of federal courts.

He disclosed that a younger colleague had recently informed him that the Supreme Court contacted him, without prompting or an application, to notify him that an appeal filed 13 years earlier had been fixed for hearing.

He described Kekere-Ekun as a “silent revolutionary”, adding that history and posterity would recognise her contributions to the judiciary.

The event was attended by serving and retired judicial officers, senior lawyers, academics and other dignitaries.