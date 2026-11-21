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Nigerian tennis stars Michael Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre are one win away from completing a golden sweep at the inaugural N30 million Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship. Having already captured their respective doubles titles, both players step onto the courts at the National Stadium in Lagos today (Saturday) to battle for the men’s and women’s singles crowns.

Men’s third seed Michael Emmanuel punched his ticket to the final after staging a dominant comeback against top seed Canice Abua. After dropping a tight opening set, Emmanuel shifted gears to take the semi-final match 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. He will face Abubakar Yusuf, who cruised into the championship match with a clinical 6-3, 6-1 win over Sylvanus Ajang.

Emmanuel enters the final with momentum, having already teamed up with Matthew Abamu to win the men’s doubles title in a tense super-tiebreak victory (6-1, 3-6, 10-7) against Ikechukwu Iloputa and Chima Michael.

In the women’s bracket, top seed Oyinlomo Quadre delivered a masterclass in her semi-final, routing Bright Emmanuel 6-0, 6-0 without dropping a single game. Standing between Quadre and a double-title haul is fifth seed Success Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi continued her giant-killing run in the tournament by rallying from a set down to upset second seed Khadijat Mohammed 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Quadre secured her first trophy of the tournament in the women’s doubles alongside Ntoro Bassey. The duo shook off a slow start to overcome teenagers Aina Goodnews and Samuel Gloria 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Several categories have already concluded with notable double-title performances: Women’s Wheelchair: Chitturu Nwaozuzu completed a singles and doubles sweep. After partnering with Andrea Usoh to defeat Chika Enwerem and Bisoye Bankole 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles final, Nwaozuzu faced her partner across the net, defeating Usoh 6-4, 6-4 for the singles crown.

Men’s Wheelchair: Top seed Alex Adewale also claimed a double, beating Razaki Bankole for the singles title before joining forces with Pelumi Odunuga to win the doubles.

Veterans’ Men: Edet Akpaso edged out Samuel Obadofin in a tightly contested match, winning 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Speaking ahead of her singles final, Quadre applauded the tournament organisers for bridging a major gap in Nigerian tennis.

“Everything about this tournament is just exciting. It’s in Lagos, at home, and we haven’t had a tournament like this in such a long time,” Quadre said. “Everyone is pretty much excited. I’m very proud, and I believe the future holds a lot for us.”

She also commended her teenage doubles final opponents for pushing her and Bassey to the limit. “It definitely wasn’t an easy game. I would like to give them thumbs up because they played really well together. We struggled a little in the first set, but it was really good to have competitive players to play against.”

Tournament director and organiser Destiny Da-Silva confirmed that today’s men’s and women’s singles champions will walk away with N1.5 million each. Champions in the other open categories will earn N500,000, while winners in the veterans’ division will take home N300,000.