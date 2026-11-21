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Funmi Ade-Ojo Shobowale and Dr Akinya-Obi Chika Esther have called for greater patronage and publicity for Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, describing the facility as one of Africa’s finest but underutilised golf courses.

The duo made the call at the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Golf Tournament, where they urged more golfers, particularly those from outside Nigeria, to discover the resort’s 18-hole course and its facilities.

Shobowale, daughter of the resort’s investor and also, the Chairman of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, described Smokin Hills as a magnificent and challenging course deserving of greater international recognition.

She lamented that despite its quality, the facility remained relatively unknown among international and sub-Saharan African golfers, stressing the need for more aggressive publicity to attract wider patronage.

“It is a stunning course. We believe it is one of the best in Africa. I feel we need to put it out more to the world. It is still a well-kept secret among international golfers, and we need more people to come here and see it for what it is,” she said.

Shobowale, who expressed delight at the growing participation in the annual tournament, said the competition also provided an opportunity to celebrate the memory and legacy of her mother, Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo, in whose honour it was instituted.

She expressed optimism that improved publicity and earlier preparations would attract a bigger field of golfers at subsequent editions.

Similarly, Akinya-Obi, a professional golfer and Director of Healthopedia Homecare Limited, commended the organisers for using the tournament, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited to promote golf, foster networking and bring players from different parts of the country together.

She said she was impressed by the turnout, which included golfers from Ikoyi, Ikeja, Lakowe, Ibadan and other clubs, as well as participants who travelled from Abuja and the United Kingdom.

Akinya-Obi, a member of Cross Creek Golf Club, Akure, praised the organisers for their attention to detail, particularly the special arrangements made for female golfers and veterans.

She also commended the sponsors for providing a platform for sports, social interaction and networking, but called for improved publicity to give the tournament greater national and international visibility.

Meanwhile, Mrs Joy Salami of Ikoyi Golf Club, who participated in the tournament for the second time, described the experience as enjoyable and expressed her willingness to return next year. Playing off a handicap of 20, Salami returned a net score of 85.