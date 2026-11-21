Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Oluchi Chibuzor

At 109, Union Bank of Nigeria remains focused on the changing needs of its customers and the opportunities emerging within Nigeria’s financial services industry

With three million active customers and a network of 256 branches, the bank provides financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate organisations across the country.

As banking habits evolve, customers increasingly expect convenient digital access, secure transactions, responsive service and financial solutions suited to their circumstances. Meeting these expectations requires sustained investment in technology, people and the systems that support everyday banking.

To meet these expectations, Union Bank has continued to strengthen its service channels and develop solutions that respond to evolving customer and business needs. This includes supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs beyond traditional banking services, creating opportunities for them to reach new customers, build business relationships and expand their markets.

In September 2026, the bank hosted an SME Sales Fair at its Lagos headquarters, Stallion Plaza, bringing together entrepreneurs across fashion, beauty, footwear, accessories and other sectors. The event offered participating businesses a platform to showcase their products, reach new customers and develop business relationships.

The initiative reflects the growing importance of combining financial services with practical business support, particularly for smaller enterprises seeking opportunities to expand.

Union Bank has also continued to invest in its workforce. In July 2026, the bank received two honours at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, emerging as Nigeria’s Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion and Africa’s Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion.

The recognition highlighted workplace policies and employee support initiatives, including six months of fully paid maternity leave and CareCube, a childcare facility at its Lagos head office provided at no cost to employees.

These initiatives form part of the bank’s efforts to attract, develop and retain talent in an increasingly competitive financial services industry.

Union Bank’s priorities also reflect the need to respond to changes in how individuals and businesses manage their finances. Digital banking, customer service, business financing and employee development remain important areas through which financial institutions can improve their relevance and effectiveness.

With 109 years of banking experience, the institution’s focus is on meeting today’s expectations while developing the capabilities required for the future.

Beyond these initiatives, Union Bank’s transformation is becoming increasingly evident in the expansion of its digital banking capabilities and efforts to make financial services more accessible. Among its recent developments are the launch of a new Union360 platform and, more recently, a new omnichannel solution, both reflecting the Bank’s investment in improving how customers access and manage their banking services across different channels.

The bank has also introduced SmartOpen, an account-opening platform designed to simplify the process of becoming a customer. Alongside these developments, Union Bank has reactivated more than 70,000 dormant and inactive accounts in 2026, reconnecting customers with banking services. It has also recorded a significant increase in the number of digital loans booked, reflecting the growing role of technology in expanding access to credit and responding to customers’ financing needs.

For businesses, the Bank is strengthening its relationships across Nigeria’s evolving financial ecosystem. This includes onboarding new fintech accounts and expanding partnerships with anchor businesses to deepen its value-chain banking activities.

By developing stronger connections with businesses and the networks of suppliers, distributors and other enterprises that support them, Union Bank is positioning its services to address a broader range of commercial needs, including collections, trade and business financing.

Technology however, is only one part of the transformation. Union Bank has continued to invest in developing the skills and capabilities of its employees through training and professional development initiatives. These efforts are aimed at equipping employees to work with evolving technologies, respond to changing customer expectations and support the Bank’s operational priorities.

All together, these developments point to a transformation agenda extending across digital banking, customer acquisition, value-chain collections, trade, operational integration and workforce development. The emphasis is on combining the Bank’s longstanding experience and expanded institutional capabilities with investments that can improve service delivery, strengthen operational resilience and create more relevant solutions for customers.

For Union Bank, the next chapter is therefore not simply about introducing new platforms or expanding its range of services. It is about how effectively these investments translate into a banking experience that is simpler, more responsive and better suited to the needs of individuals and businesses. As Nigeria’s financial services industry continues to evolve, the Bank’s ability to combine its heritage with innovation, operational discipline and customer-focused solutions will be central to its future.