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Ferdinand Ekechukwu

African music will once again take the spotlight at the Grammyss as Nigerian superstars Asake, Burna Boy, Tems, Wizkid earned nominations for the 2027 edition. The Recording Academy unveiled the nominations, with Nigerian artistes securing multiple recognitions across the Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music and other categories.

Tems emerged as Nigeria’s leading nominee with four nominations, while Asake secured two nominations in the Best African Music Performance category. Other Nigerian artistes aiming for the gramophone include Davido, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and Wizkid, who shares nomination with Asake.

Also in the Best African Music Performance category, Nigerian artistes account for four of the five nominated entries, underscoring the country’s growing influence on the international music scene. Asake earned nominations for his songs ‘Gratitude’ and ‘Jogodo’, his collaboration with Wizkid.

Tems received a nomination for ‘Big Daddy’, while Ayra Starr earned recognition alongside Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo for their collaboration, ‘Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)’. The fifth nominee is Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba, whose song ‘No Tradition, No Africa’ features Rocky Dawuni.

Beyond the African music category, Tems secured three additional nominations. She was recognised in the Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song categories for ‘What You Need’, as well as the Best Global Music Album category for her 2026 EP, Love Is a Kingdom.

This marks her second nomination in this category after her album ‘Born In The Wild’ was nominated in 2025. It also marks her 12th nomination, making her the second most nominated Nigerian artist in the award’s history, only behind Burna Boy, who has secured 14 nods.

Ayra Starr also earned another nomination in the Best Global Music Album category for Starrgirl, while Davido’s Oriadé 6th album, released July 2026, earned nomination in the same category. Davido earns his second nomination in the category and his his 6th nomination.

Burna Boy secured a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for ‘Dìá Dìá’, his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira. The song was released in May 2026 as the unofficial anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.