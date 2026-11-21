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Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, rapper Tobiloba Olusunle is seeking to establish a musical identity that draws from traditional hip-hop while engaging with contemporary African sounds. His EP, Playing With Fire, provides an insight into an artist still shaping his creative direction.

For upcoming musicians, establishing an identity that stands apart from existing influences is one of the most demanding aspects of building a career. It involves more than identifying the sounds and artists that inspire them; it requires turning those influences into an expression that is recognisably their own. This is the creative journey confronting Nigerian rapper Tobiloba Olusunle, popularly known as ALAN1 and also recognised as T.O.D SZN, as he seeks to define his place in the country’s contemporary hip-hop scene.

His ambition comes at a time when Nigerian music is experiencing considerable international attention, largely driven by the growing influence of Afrobeats. Yet hip-hop continues to occupy an important place in the country’s musical culture, providing room for lyrical creativity, personal expression and engagement with the traditions of rap. ALAN1 is interested in exploring these possibilities while drawing inspiration from the African sounds influencing the broader music industry.

Living and experiencing musical cultures in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom has also shaped his outlook.

The exposure to different environments has contributed to the range of sounds and ideas informing his creative interests. However, the task ahead is to bring these experiences together in a way that produces a consistent and identifiable sound. For ALAN1, the objective is not merely to reflect different influences but to develop a musical identity that gives them a distinctive expression.

An indication of this direction can be found in his six-track EP, Playing With Fire. The project features collaborations with SVG on FILA and Eeskay on VET, while exploring different aspects of his engagement with hip-hop and contemporary African music. The relatively short collection introduces listeners to his artistic interests, although it leaves room for further exploration of his musical versatility and the extent to which he can sustain a recognisable creative identity.

One of the tracks, VET, draws on the competitive spirit that has long characterised hip-hop. ALAN1 adopts the confidence and assertiveness associated with rap culture, reflecting his appreciation of the genre’s emphasis on individuality and presence. Nevertheless, establishing himself as a compelling rapper will require more than confidence. His ability to combine lyrical depth, technical competence and originality will ultimately determine whether he can develop a voice that stands independently of the artists and traditions that have influenced him.

The collaboration with SVG on FILA offers a different perspective on the project. Working with other musicians can expose an emerging artist to new creative possibilities and expand his musical expression. However, it also places greater importance on individual identity. ALAN1 must demonstrate what he contributes to a collaborative effort and how his artistic character remains evident in the music. Establishing that distinction across both collaborative and solo recordings will be important to his continued development.

These questions reflect challenges that extend beyond ALAN1’s personal journey. Emerging rappers operating in today’s increasingly competitive and internationally connected music industry must find ways to distinguish themselves in a crowded creative environment. Familiarity with established hip-hop conventions can provide a foundation, but lasting artistic relevance depends on the ability to reinterpret those conventions through personal experiences and original expression.

What makes ALAN1’s approach worth examining is his interest in moving across musical influences rather than restricting himself to a single category. He is exploring how the lyrical traditions of hip-hop can interact with contemporary African sounds to produce a broader musical expression. His willingness to experiment, combined with his connection to rap culture, provides an indication of the direction he hopes to pursue.

His choice to develop his career independently is another important aspect of his musical journey. Through collaborations, distribution partnerships and ongoing creative work, ALAN1 is taking responsibility for shaping his professional path. While independence gives an artist greater control over creative decisions, it also comes with the demands of maintaining consistency, making strategic career choices and building an audience without relying on the established structures available to commercially successful musicians.

Viewed in this context, Playing With Fire represents an introduction to ALAN1’s ambitions rather than a completed statement of his artistic identity. The EP presents an emerging rapper interested in preserving hip-hop’s traditions while exploring its relationship with contemporary African music. However, his next phase of development will require a clearer lyrical signature, stronger artistic definition and a body of work capable of demonstrating how his various influences can be transformed into an unmistakably personal sound.

The evolution of Nigerian hip-hop has been driven by successive generations of musicians who have brought their individual backgrounds, experiences and creative ideas into the genre. Its continued growth will depend partly on the willingness of new artists to challenge familiar approaches and develop fresh interpretations rather than simply reproduce established musical patterns.

For ALAN1, that process of distinction is still underway. His experiences across Nigeria and the United Kingdom, his commitment to independent career development and the musical direction explored on Playing With Fire provide the starting point. Whether these elements eventually combine into a distinctive contribution to Nigerian hip-hop will depend on the quality, originality and consistency of the music he produces in the years ahead.