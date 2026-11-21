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Bennett Oghifo

For automotive businesses, delivering a vehicle to a customer should mark the beginning of a relationship, not the end of a sales transaction. In an increasingly competitive market, the quality of support customers receive after purchasing a vehicle can determine brand loyalty, reputation and long-term business success.

This makes after-sales service a critical component of automotive business strategy, rather than an obligation to be addressed only when customers experience problems.

A strong after-sales proposition starts with clear and realistic commitments. Customers need to know what their warranty covers, how servicing is organised, the availability of spare parts, expected repair timelines and the channels through which they can access support. More importantly, automotive businesses must have the capacity and operational structures to fulfil these promises.

Delivering dependable after-sales service requires deliberate investment in trained technicians, well-equipped workshops, efficient spare-parts distribution, responsive customer-care teams and effective service-management systems. Dealers must also establish mechanisms for tracking repair turnaround times, service quality, recurring faults and customer complaints.

Beyond resolving vehicle-related issues, effective after-sales service has significant commercial value. Customers who enjoy reliable support are more likely to remain loyal to a brand, return to authorised service centres for routine maintenance and consider the same dealership when making their next vehicle purchase.

On the other hand, unresolved complaints, prolonged repair delays, unavailable spare parts and poor communication can quickly erode customer confidence, regardless of how attractive or competitive the vehicle was at the point of purchase.

After-sales service is also becoming an important competitive differentiator in the automotive industry. As manufacturers and dealers compete on pricing, technology, design, safety and performance, the quality of the ownership experience offers another opportunity to stand out. Where two vehicles offer comparable features and value, the strength of the after-sales support could ultimately influence a buyer’s choice.

Carloha’s after-sales initiative illustrates how automotive dealers can translate ownership commitments into a structured customer-care proposition. Through its CarlohaCare 6-6-7 programme, the company combines a six-year warranty, six years of free servicing and a seven-day repair promise or guarantee, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Beyond the attractive duration of these benefits, the programme highlights an important principle: customer promises must be supported by the right people, infrastructure, processes and resources.

For automotive businesses seeking sustainable growth, after-sales must therefore be integrated into the overall business model, from customer acquisition and vehicle delivery to maintenance, repairs and eventual replacement.

The showroom may create the excitement that drives a purchase, but it is the quality of the ownership experience that builds confidence, earns repeat patronage and sustains a brand’s reputation.