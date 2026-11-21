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Safety engineering firm, Safety Consultants and Solutions Providers (SCSP) has won the 2026 AfriSAFE Fire Safety System Implementation Excellence Award, emerging from 14,607 nominations across 45 African countries.

The award was presented at the eighth Africa Safety Congress and Awards, (AfriSAFE), held recently in Accra, Ghana under the theme, “Safeguarding Lives, Securing the Future.”



The recognition, according to the organisers, celebrates organisations that have demonstrated the ability to translate fire safety policies into functional and verified systems. SCSP’s award places it among this year’s recognised organisations, which included Seplat Energy and the Bank of Industry.



Organised by HSENations International in partnership with the Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals (GhISEP) and the Ghana Electrical Contractors’ Association (GECA), the congress brought together stakeholders in safety and environmental management from across the continent.



Accepting the award, SCSP’s Chief Executive Officer and Technical Director, Antonia Beri, dedicated the recognition to the firm’s young engineers and young engineering professionals across Africa. The award also builds on Beri’s previous recognition at the congress, where she received the Industry Impact Award in 2023 from 18,716 entries.



Beyond the award, Beri featured at the congress as a lead speaker, where she challenged organisations to move beyond documentation and regulatory compliance to establish safety practices that work under actual operating conditions.

Speaking on the theme, “From Compliance to Culture,” she described the tendency to rely on safety paperwork without effective implementation as the “Paper Trap”, arguing that major safety failures could occur even where organisations had satisfied documentation requirements.



She said, “Its price is paid in capital. Poor safety costs the global economy an estimated 3.94% of GDP, and Africa, which needs $130–170 billion a year in infrastructure, cannot afford to lose investor confidence to incidents that were preventable. Lenders, insurers and investors increasingly fund only the risk they can see engineered.”



Beri also moderated the congress’s closing panel, titled “One Critical Conversation”, which examined boardroom accountability, the harmonisation of African standards, professional competence and the relationship between safety and industrial productivity. The panel featured David Coutts, CEO of OSHEMS Group; Claudia Andoh Mensah of the Ghana Standards Authority; Mary Mwangi; and Sumervant Singh of Olam Agri.



The congress also witnessed the launch of the African Journal of Safety and Loss Prevention, a pan-African scholarly and professional publication designed to provide executives, regulators and investors with research and engineering evidence to support decisions on risk, capital and compliance.



Founded in 2008, SCSP operates across Nigeria and West Africa, providing fire and life safety assurance, technical safety services, critical asset resilience and operational risk assurance.