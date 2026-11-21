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Of the 13 governorship candidates jostling to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2027, three stand out because of their political experience, financial resources, party structures and electoral calculations, writes James Sowole

The race to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State is gradually gathering momentum, with political heavyweights positioning themselves to occupy the Oke-Mosan Government House, Abeokuta, in 2027.

Although 13 political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to participate in the contest, attention is increasingly shifting towards three prominent contenders: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Hon. Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Hon. Jimi Lawal of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The trio enter the race with different political experiences, ambitions and electoral calculations. While Adeola enjoys the advantage of the ruling party’s machinery and influential political connections, Adebutu is banking on his previous electoral performance, financial capacity and grassroots network. Lawal, on the other hand, hopes to exploit opposition sentiments and present himself as an alternative to the two dominant political parties.

However, the question is whether their individual strengths can overcome their weaknesses and secure the confidence of Ogun voters.

Yayi: Experience, Incumbency and Ogun West’s Agitation

Adeola appears to have a significant advantage, particularly because he is flying the APC flag. A chartered accountant, he has built an impressive political career spanning the Lagos State House of Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

He represented Alimosho Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2011 before moving to the House of Representatives, where he chaired the Public Accounts Committee from 2011 to 2015. He subsequently represented Lagos West Senatorial District between 2015 and 2023 before moving to Ogun West, which he currently represents.

His emergence as the APC’s governorship candidate has generated excitement among political stakeholders in Ogun West, a district that has consistently demanded an opportunity to produce the state’s governor.

Since Ogun State was created in 1976, Ogun West has not produced a democratically elected governor. This historical grievance provides Adeola with a powerful political message and an opportunity to mobilise voters across the district’s five local government areas.

His legislative experience, professional background and understanding of public finance are additional advantages. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, he can present himself as a candidate capable of managing public resources and attracting development projects.

Adeola’s relationship with President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abiodun and other influential APC leaders could also strengthen his campaign. Furthermore, the APC’s control of both the federal and state governments gives him access to an established political structure and experienced campaign strategists.

He has also executed various developmental and empowerment projects across the state and unveiled a nine-point development agenda covering infrastructure, employment, agriculture, healthcare, education, industrialisation and public-sector reforms.

Despite these advantages, he faces considerable challenges. Internal disagreements within the APC, particularly among political tendencies and aspirants dissatisfied with the process of his emergence, could undermine party unity.

Another challenge is the burden of incumbency. After eight years of APC administration under Abiodun, voters may judge Adeola not only by his personal credentials but also by the performance of the outgoing government.

The controversy surrounding his state of origin is also another issue the opposition are using against him. Some political opponents have questioned his claim to Ogun indigene status.

Above all, Adeola must convince voters outside Ogun West that his candidacy represents the interests of the entire state and not merely the fulfilment of a sectional political aspiration.

Adebutu: Grassroots Appeal, Financial Muscle and Electoral Experience

For Ladi Adebutu, the 2027 election represents another opportunity to realise a governorship ambition that came tantalisingly close to success in 2023.

A former member of the House of Representatives representing Remo North, Sagamu and Ikenne Federal Constituency, Adebutu remains one of the most prominent opposition figures in Ogun politics. His political influence is reinforced by his family background and the financial resources associated with his father, renowned businessman Chief Kesington Adebutu.

However, his relevance extends beyond his family’s financial standing. Over the years, he has developed a political network across several parts of Ogun State, particularly Ogun East and Ogun Central.

His 2023 governorship performance remains a major indication of his electoral strength. Although he lost to Abiodun, the margin was relatively narrow. Abiodun secured 276,298 votes against Adebutu’s 262,383, a difference of just 13,915 votes.

The result demonstrated that the PDP possessed considerable electoral strength and that the APC could not afford to take the opposition for granted.

Adebutu’s greatest strength is his established grassroots structure. Having contested the governorship previously, he understands the state’s political geography and has a considerable network of supporters, party leaders and community mobilisers.

Adeola’s financial capacity is another advantage, while the possible dissatisfaction with the APC administration offers him an opportunity to campaign for a change in leadership.

Nevertheless, Adebutu faces significant challenges, particularly the PDP’s persistent internal crisis, which could undermine its ability to present a united front. The party needs reconciliation, effective leadership and a coherent campaign structure to challenge the APC successfully.

Another complication is the controversy surrounding his candidacy and his initial exclusion from INEC’s final list. Although a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on November 13, 2026, that INEC should publish his name and correct the list, the episode highlights the legal and organisational challenges surrounding his political journey.

Adebutu must also overcome perceptions that his political influence depends heavily on financial resources and demonstrate that he possesses the competence and credibility required to govern.

Another potential obstacle is the argument against another governorship from Remo, the same local government area that produced the incumbent governor. Although Adebutu maintains that he is contesting as an indigene of Odogbolu, his maternal local government, the issue of zoning could feature prominently in the campaign.

Jimi Lawal: The Third Force and Politics of Alternative

Jimi Lawal’s emergence as the ADC governorship candidate adds another dimension to the 2027 contest.

A former banker and political administrator, Lawal has moved across different political platforms in pursuit of his ambition to govern Ogun State. He previously sought the APC governorship ticket in 2019 and also participated in PDP political activities before emerging as a major figure in the ADC.

His greatest potential advantage is the opportunity to position himself as an alternative to the APC and PDP. Voters dissatisfied with both dominant parties may find the ADC an attractive platform.

His banking background and public administration experience could also help him present himself as a candidate with an understanding of economic management, investment promotion and governance.

Unlike Adeola, he does not carry the burden of incumbency, while he is not encumbered by a previous close governorship defeat like Adebutu. He can therefore present himself as offering a different political direction.

Lawal, an Ijebu man, could also benefit from the argument for political rotation, considering that the last governor of Ijebu extraction was the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, who governed the state between 1979 and 1983.

However, his greatest challenge is the relatively weak political structure of the ADC compared with those of the APC and PDP.

Personal popularity and campaign promises are rarely sufficient to win governorship elections without an effective grassroots organisation. Lawal must convince voters that his party has the structure and resources to compete across Ogun’s 20 local government areas.

His movement across political platforms could also become a campaign issue. More importantly, financial capacity remains a major consideration in Nigerian politics, and he currently appears to be at a disadvantage compared with the APC and PDP candidates.

What Will Determine the Winner?

Although the three contenders possess different political strengths, the eventual winner may be determined by factors beyond individual popularity.

The first is zoning and power rotation. Ogun has three senatorial districts: Ogun West, Ogun Central and Ogun East. The longstanding demand for Ogun West to produce a governor gives Adeola a potentially significant advantage. However, he must secure support beyond his senatorial district to translate that sentiment into victory. The second is party structure.

The APC enjoys the advantage of incumbency and an established political network. The PDP has Adebutu’s previous electoral performance and grassroots connections, while the ADC must build a credible organisation capable of challenging the two dominant parties.

Financial strength, internal party unity, candidates’ credibility and the performance of the outgoing administration will also influence voters’ decisions.

Ultimately, the battle for Oke-Mosan is shaping up as a contest between Adeola’s political connections and incumbency advantage, Adebutu’s grassroots appeal and electoral experience, and Lawal’s ambition to emerge as a credible third force.

The campaign may be dominated by endorsements, rallies and political calculations, but the final verdict belongs to the electorate.