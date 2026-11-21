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Sylvester Idowu in Warri

FIFA resident, Gianni Infantino has applauded the Delta State Government’s investment in the remodelling of the Warri City Stadium, describing the transformation as a significant commitment to football development.

He expressed optimism about the facility’s potential to host major football events.

Infantino, who was accompanied by FIFA Secretary-General, Mattias Grafström, spoke yesterday, during an inspection visit to the remodelled stadium in Warri, and commended Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the investment.

He expressed gratitude to the governor and other stakeholders for the warm reception accorded the FIFA delegation.

The FIFA President, who said he was delighted by the atmosphere and enthusiasm surrounding football in the state, noted that Nigeria, particularly Delta State, had a special place in the global football community because of its rich reservoir of talent and passion for the game.

Infantino particularly praised the recent triumph of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, describing the achievement as a source of pride not only for Nigeria but also for Africa and the global football community.

The FIFA chief described the investment in the Warri City Stadium as fantastic, noting that modern sporting infrastructure was essential to nurturing talent, expanding participation and creating opportunities for future generations of footballers.

Expressing his personal excitement about the facility, Infantino said he looked forward to returning to the stadium to play football once the remaining work had been completed.

He also paid tribute to Nigeria’s rich football heritage, acknowledging the contribution of Nigerian football legends and players to the global game. He observed that some of the world’s finest footballers have emerged from Nigeria, including Delta State, underscoring the state’s importance to the country’s football history.

“I feel so much the love of Africa, the love of Nigeria. I am very happy to be here. You can always count on FIFA. We are not just your partners; we are your family members,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori expressed delight at hosting the FIFA President and Secretary-General, describing their visit as a significant endorsement of the state’s investment in sports infrastructure.

He also expressed appreciation to Warri’s football enthusiasts and assured them of exciting future developments for the city.

Infantino had inaugurated the Hussey College Sports Complex in Warri, a facility donated by the Brownhill Foundation, with support from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), as part of efforts to promote grassroots sports development and nurture emerging talents in Delta State.

The choice of Hussey College for the project was particularly significant, given the institution’s rich sporting heritage and its contribution to Nigerian football, having produced several international football stars, including former Super Eagles forward, Jossy Dombraye, who was among the football personalities present at the ceremony.

Welcoming the FIFA President, Governor Oborevwori and other guests, former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, described Infantino as one of the most loved FIFA presidents, citing his passion for sports development, education and grassroots football.

The Warri City Stadium remodelling project, which has attracted international attention, was redesigned by Contemporary Design Associates, owned by Architect Kester Ifeadi, and executed by Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, led by its Managing Director, Engr. Olarenwaju Adeleke.

The project demonstrates the capacity of indigenous contractors with international pedigree to deliver world-class sporting infrastructure in line with global standards.

The ceremony attracted an array of dignitaries, including the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, His Majesty, Owhotemu II; the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Kingsley Emakpo Orereh (Igbi II); Morris Ogheneochuko; top government officials, as well as old students of the college.