Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Meets 31 Commissioners On Grassroots Mobilisation For Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has unveiled a grassroots plan to engage about 1,000 sports enthusiasts in each of Nigeria’s 8,809 wards — targeting a nationwide database of about 8.9 million potential supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The plan was discussed at a strategy meeting in Abuja on Wednesday between the Chairman of the National Sports Commission and Director of the Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate, Shehu Dikko, and Commissioners for Youth and Sport Development from the 31 APC-led states.

The meeting focused on harnessing Nigeria’s sporting structures, institutions and stakeholders to promote sports development, communicate the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the sports sector, and mobilise support for his re-election.

In a communiqué issued yesterday and signed by Hon. Sagir Ahmed, Chairman of the Progressive Youth and Sport Commissioners Forum (PYSCF), the commissioners recognised the grassroots reach of sports and its capacity to bring Nigerians together across ethnic, religious and political divides. They said the sector is an important platform for community engagement and mobilisation.

The communiqué noted the proposed target of engaging approximately 1,000 sports enthusiasts and stakeholders in each ward, with the aim of building a nationwide database of about 8.9 million potential supporters.

It also recognised existing sports structures at national, state, local government and ward levels — including sports commissions, associations, federations, clubs and other institutions — as key to implementing the mobilisation framework.

The meeting noted the proposed involvement of sports administrators, former athletes, coaches, referees, sports legends and other stakeholders as grassroots mobilisers and campaign ambassadors.

The commissioners supported the use of community sporting activities for talent identification, youth engagement and communication of government policies and programmes.

Proposed activities include football, basketball, athletics and traditional sports, depending on the interests of individual communities.

They also noted the proposed establishment of a digital database to capture participants, identify their locations and facilitate sustained engagement through the campaign structure.

The meeting acknowledged sports development initiatives highlighted by the National Sports Commission, including the restoration of the Commission, improved funding arrangements, sports infrastructure projects, the expansion of the National Institute for Sports, Centres of Excellence in selected universities, and plans for specialised sports schools.

The commissioners emphasised the importance of linking sports development with education, ensuring young athletes can develop their talents without abandoning formal education.