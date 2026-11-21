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Former Green Eagles captain and sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, has been attacked and macheted by suspected armed men at his residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30am yesterday when three attackers invaded his home, assaulted his domestic staff and driver before breaking into his bedroom, where they engaged the 74-year-old football legend in a struggle.

Odegbami sustained serious machete injuries and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Reacting to the incident, the PPRO Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyin said it had commenced a thorough investigation following the directive of the Commissioner of Police.

The Command said intensive efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible, adding that Chief Odegbami had been discharged from the hospital.