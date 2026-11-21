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As Enugu approaches the 2027 governorship election, Governor Peter Mbah’s performance, political alliances and opposition strength are shaping the contest for power, writes Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

The race to Lion Building has heightened with 16 governorship candidates deeply engaged in efforts to win a political contest that would entitle the winner to receiving the mandate of the people of Enugu State to preside over their affairs in 2027.

Among the candidates 15 of them from the opposition parties are striving to unseat the incumbent Governor, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The gubernatorial flagbearers involved in the contest have tuned and fine-tuned their strategies to emerge victorious. Though they have entered the race with varying strengths and weaknesses, none is lacking in hope and faith that the electoral contest would end in his favour. The field may be packed with contestants but only two opposition candidates are considered to possess significant capacity to challenge Governor Mbah, who is leading the pack.

The front liners in the opposition camp are Geoffrey Chinyeaka Ohaa of the Nigerian Democratic Party (NDC) and Christian Uche Nnaji, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Interestingly the two formidable opposition candidates hail from the same Nkanu West Local Government and also share the same Enugu East senatorial zone with Mbah.

In electoral contest a number of factors come into play in determining the outcome. The forthcoming 2027 governorship election in Enugu State would not be an exception.

Governor Peter Mbah – APC

Like in 2023 when he first entered the governorship contest, Mbah has entered the 2027 race as the candidate of the ruling party. However, the ruling party he is carrying its banner this time around is APC and not PDP on whose platform he entered Lion Building in 2023. Before the third anniversary of Mbah’s first term in office the political wind carried him away from the covering of PDP umbrella and connected him to APC, the party in power at the centre.

Mbah is exuding palpable confidence in the race not because of incumbency factor but his acclaimed performance. He has said that he is not campaigning to make promises but to showcase what he has been able to achieve with the mandate that Enugu voters gave him in 2023.

Mbah is very proud of his accomplishments across every sector. It was compiled in a compendium which was unveiled at a colourful event before he formally kicked off his campaign for the 2027 poll. He can point to tangible, verifiable projects and impactful programmes that have transformed Enugu within three years of his administration.

Mbah has revived moribund industries and state assets such as Niger Gas Limited, the iconic Presidential Hotel, Nike Lake Resort Hotel, and the palm plantations, among others. He has also completed the abandoned projects left by previous administrations. He believes that every abandoned project belongs to the people of Enugu hence such assets should not be left to rot away. That is why the International Conference Centre Enugu is today standing as an imposing monument hosting many events and ceremonies.

Apart from completing abandoned projects Mbah has initiated and completed signature projects in the education and health sectors. He prioritised these two sectors and matched it with huge investments resulting in the completion of 268 Smart Green Schools across the wards in the state.

Like the Smart Green Schools, the Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres built across wards in all the 17 Local Governments of the state, have shone brightly among the legacy projects. The primary healthcare facilities were modeled and equipped not only to make healthcare easily accessible to rural dwellers but also provide secondary health care services. Some state secondary health facilities have been rehabilitated and equipped for optimal services. The Park Lane Hospital was upgraded to become the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and well equipped for its new status. In fact, Mbah is now aiming to make Enugu a hub for health tourism following the completion of the Enugu State International Specialist Hospital, which is now equipped and awaiting inauguration.

The transport sector in Enugu has witnessed unprecedented transformation following the construction of five modern bus terminals at various locations in Enugu, the capital city and Nsukka. The bus terminals have added aesthetic beauty to the cities and also helped in sanitising transport operations in the state. The record of the Mbah administration in road infrastructure is also very impressive. At the last count, over 3, 000km network of roads, including dual carriageways, has been completed, many of them opening up the rural areas. The state is also operating a low-cost transport service with CNG buses which has drastically reduced costs of transport in many routes across the state.

He has made huge investments in the security of Enugu State with the Command and Control Centre which monitors the entire state with security cameras and drone surveillance making it possible to detect crime and neutralise it.

Under Governor Mbah, Enugu’s internally generated revenue (IGR) rose to N406.77 in 2025, from N26.8 billion recorded in 2022 and N37.4 billion in 2023.

In Nigeria’s aviation sector, Mbah has made Enugu to become a major player by establisting Enugu Air, which is rapidly expanding its operations across the nation and beyond. By next month the airline would commence international flights from Enugu to Gatwick, London.

Outside his sterling performance, Mbah has other things going for him in this forthcoming governorship election. The power rotation principle among the three Senatorial zones of the state is in his favour. Since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation in 1999 power has been moving from one zone to the next without any distortion. It started from Enugu East to Enugu West, then Enugu North and back again to Enugu East in 2023 with the emergence of Mbah as governor. All his predecessors – Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Mr. Sullivan Chime, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – did two terms of eight years in office hence the sentiment now is that Mbah won’t be an exception.

Despite his huge advantages, Mbah still has some areas of weaknesses. The perception that his administration has over taxed Enugu people is still being held against him even though he and his aides have continued to disprove the claims.

Also, the image of APC may prove a burden for the man known as “Smart Governor” of Enugu. The economic policy of the APC controlled federal government is generally blamed for the prevailing hunger, hardships, and erosion of purchasing power of Nigerians. The anger that people have bottled up for the ruling APC might lead to unintended consequences at the poll. And that’s where Mbah should worry.

Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa – NDC

The governorship candidate of NDC is a well-groomed bureaucrat, who successfully navigated through the state and federal civil service and reached the pinnacle of his career. He started building his public service career with the Enugu State civil service and rose to become the State Accountant General before he transferred to the federal service. Ohaa served in several ministries and agencies, including the federal Ministries of Labour, Defence, Transport, and Water Resources, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the Federal Ministry of Power. His rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary before he retired from service.

However, the impressive portfolio he built in civil service has not been converted to political popularity. His governorship project may be a novelty but the NDC flagbearer is not afraid of challenging the established order. He is currently riding on the wave of the rising visibility of the hitherto obscure party, which has now become a serious contender for the presidency with the presence of Mr. Peter Obi in its fold as the presidential candidate.

In his manifesto, christened “Rescue Mission 2027: Make Enugu Great For All”, Ohaa outlined what he considers as a comprehensive alternative governance agenda anchored on economic recovery, institutional reforms, social development and rural transformation. The NDC candidate said his proposed administration would do away with “excessive taxation, urban-centred development and opaque government transactions”, insisting that governance must be driven by fairness, transparency and measurable results.

The Obuoffia-born politician from Nkanu West Local Government has an ambitious plan to accelerate the development of the rural areas of Enugu State. He said if elected governor next year, 60 percent of all road projects by his administration would be done in the rural communities while 260 solar-powered water schemes would be implemented in the communuties. Ohaa promised that at least one primary healthcare centre would be upgraded in every ward to provide 24-hour health care service.

The NDC candidate also pledged to clear inherited gratuity arrears within 24 months, introduce a 12-month tax relief window for eligible small businesses and establish 17 agro-processing hubs as part of his proposed economic and social transformation programme. He proposed a Single Unified Business Assessment System, electronic payments and verifiable receipts, alongside an accessible complaints and appeals mechanism.

Ohaa may have lofty plans of what he would do if he eventually enters Enugu’s Lion Building next year, but the journey to government house is strewn with many hurdles that he would find very difficult to cross. He is from Enugu East senatorial zone like the incumbent governor and the other zones would be skeptical of entrusting governorship mandate to a fresh hand as it could breach the prevailing power rotation principle if he decided to recontest at the end of his first tenure. The NDC generally lacks grassroots penetration as the party is barely finding its feet following Obi’s entry into the party.

Yet, the Enugu NDC gubernatorial candidate believes he has got what it takes to upstage Governor Mbah at the poll. No doubt his courage is anchored on the Obi wave, which in 2023 nearly won the state for the Labour Party.

Uche Nnaji – PDP

It’s an irony of fate that the PDP which had held sway at Lion Building for 26 years is now condemned to the opposition. The former ruling party lost grip of Enugu in October last year when Governor Mbah defected to APC. Mbah also left the party depleted in membership as Enugu PDP lost huge population of its members, including all the state and federal lawmakers elected on its platform. The party is still bleeding in Enugu coupled with the unending leadership tussle at the national level.

However, Enugu PDP thinks that it can successfully stage a come back and displace Governor Mbah from the Lion Building. It chose Chief Uche Nnaji, a former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology to carry its banner in this difficult mission.

He won the Enugu PDP governorship primary on May 25, 2026, with 7,424 votes.

Nnaji, a successful businessman from Akpugo in Enugu West Local Government has etched his name in state and national politics for good and wrong reasons. He firmly believes he has the capacity to lead PDP back to government house. The former Minister is no stranger to Enugu politics having been a player since 1999 when he won the Enugu East senatorial seat on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), an unpopular in the state. In 2023 he recontested for the same seat, this time under APC but wasn’t successful.

President Bola Tinubu later compensated Nnaji with ministerial appointment, which was also intended to empower him to strengthen APC in Enugu and make the party formidable for the 2027 general election.

But things failed to work out as planned. After over two years in Tinubu’s cabinet, Nnaji was embroiled in certificate forgery scandal. He was compelled to resign and it was generally believed that his political career was over, but Nnaji appears to have defied the odds and is still strutting his stuff in the political arena with sizeable followership.

The PDP governorship candidate is not running his campaigns with elaborate structure. He has inaugurated local government and ward coordinators for his campaigns, expressing confidence that they would drive his manifesto into the grassroots of Enugu State. In fact, he claimed that the coordinators’ jobs “will be very easy” as according to him, his candidacy already enjoyed more than 80 per cent support among residents of the state.

Nnaji is preaching the message of recovery, rebuilding and industrialisation to every community, promising that his administration would prioritise economic growth, job creation and improved living conditions. insisting that his campaign offered residents an alternative on the future direction of the state.

His economic blueprint entails elimination of multiple taxation, reduction of the cost of governance and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. According to him, governance should focus on improving the economic well-being of the people rather than generating revenue at their expense. “Governance is not about making money. Governance is about creating an enabling environment for your people to prosper. You make your people make money and live a good life,” he said.

The PDP candidate cannot be said to have any advantage in this governorship race. Instead, his track is replete with impediments. He is still on trial over the alleged forgery of university degree certificate and discharge certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This constitutes enough distraction for his campaigns as he is only freed on N20 million bail.

Nnaji is also from the same senatorial zone as Governor Mbah. This drawback is not lost on him hence he has publicly signed a document which he called a covenant with the people of Enugu State to govern for a term of four years only if elected into office. He explained that he signed the single term in office to protect the power rotation agreement of the state.

Conclusion

As both the incumbent and his challengers strive to win the hearts of Enugu voters, the outcome would hardly come as a surprise. The gap between Mbah and his challengers is just too wide. But even at that, it’s the people of Enugu State that would determine with their ballots if Mbah should continue in office after February 6, 2027 governorship poll or make way for a fresh hand.