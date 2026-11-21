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Bennett Oghifo

Versat Automobile Limited has signed an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Chery Group, formally

securing its appointment as the authorised General Distributor of EXEED in Nigeria. The agreement marks a

significant milestone in the company’s expansion within the Nigerian automotive industry and lays the

foundation for introducing the premium brand to the Nigerian market in 2027.

The signing ceremony took place in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China. Alhaji Francis Ogboro, Non-Executive

Director of Versat Automobile Limited, signed on behalf of Versat, and Mr. Heaven Hai, Regional Director of

Chery Group, signed on behalf of Chery Group. Mr. Umoh Ekanem, Head of Commercial Vehicles at Versat

Automobile Limited, and Mr. Shane Ni, National Director at Chery Group, were also in attendance. Under

the agreement, Versat Automobile will be responsible for the distribution and representation of EXEED in

Nigeria. The mandate covers Passenger Cars (Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, ICE) and After-Sales. This

framework establishes the brand’s local operations and reflects a shared vision to introduce a premium

automotive offering that responds to the changing expectations of Nigerian consumers, with better access

to quality vehicles, innovative mobility solutions, and dependable ownership support.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Alhaji Francis Ogboro said: “This partnership represents an

important development in our commitment to bringing quality automotive brands and innovative mobility

solutions to Nigeria. Securing the exclusive distribution rights for EXEED is a responsibility we take seriously,

and we are committed to establishing the brand on a strong foundation. We recognise the opportunities

within the Nigerian automotive market and look forward to building a lasting partnership that delivers value

to customers while contributing positively to the industry’s development.”

Nigeria remains an important market for automotive distribution, supported by a large population, growing

urban centres, expanding business activity and evolving consumer expectations. As mobility needs change,

vehicle quality, technological advancement, reliability, efficiency and dependable After-Sales services matter

more than ever. Against this backdrop, EXEED broadens the range of premium choices available to Nigerian

consumers and contributes to the development of the country’s automotive distribution landscape.

For Versat Automobile, the agreement is more than an addition to its portfolio. It is a strategic commitment

to building a recognised automotive brand in Nigeria through structured distribution, market development

and sustained customer engagement. As General Distributor, Versat will lead EXEED’s market representation

and distribution activities, working closely with Chery Group to put the necessary commercial and

operational framework in place. A key feature of the agreement is that it goes beyond vehicle distribution

to include After-Sales (Services and Genuine Parts). A successful brand introduction takes more than making

vehicles available for purchase. It also needs the infrastructure, technical capability and service standards to

support ownership throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. Versat will develop an after-sales framework for EXEED

customers, including genuine parts, technical support and service arrangements designed to maintain

performance, reliability and customer confidence.

The inclusion of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles also reflects the changing direction of the industry. As alternative powertrains gain attention, the Nigerian market will need distributors able to support different vehicle technologies and their ownership requirements. Versat will work with Chery Group to align its local operations with the brand’s standards while accounting for the needs of Nigerian customers and the realities of the local market.

Mr. Umoh Ekanem said: “The agreement gives us a clear mandate to develop EXEED’s presence in Nigeria across vehicle distribution and After-Sales. Our focus is on putting the right structures, resources and support systems in place to ensure that customers receive a complete ownership experience. We are working towards building a distribution and service framework that reflects the standards of the brand and provides the level of support Nigerian customers expect.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Shane Ni commented: “We believe that EXEED’s collaboration with the

Versat team will bring more opportunities to the region and better embody our philosophy of ‘in somewhere,

be somewhere, for somewhere.”

The signing took place during the 2026 EXEED International User Summit, which brought together 120 user

representatives from 26 countries and regions. During the summit, EXEED unveiled its “Future Luxury” design

language, rooted in its Perpetua philosophy, and held its 12th track experience event at a professional circuit.

Versat Automobile and Chery Group will continue preparing for the official introduction of EXEED in Nigeria

in 2027. The launch will be the next major milestone, giving the brand a formal introduction to Nigerian

consumers, automotive stakeholders, business leaders and the media. Until then, Versat will continue work

on distribution planning, customer engagement, after-sales readiness and other operational requirements.

Further details on the launch, product availability, distribution arrangements and customer-facing activities

will be shared through the company’s official channels in due course.

Alhaji Ogboro added: “We see significant potential for EXEED in Nigeria, and we intend to build a brand

presence that is both commercially sustainable and responsive to the needs of the market. We are

approaching this partnership with a long-term perspective, recognising that establishing customer

confidence requires consistency, quality and dependable support. We look forward to introducing EXEED to

Nigerians and building a relationship with customers that extends well beyond the point of purchase.”

The signing marks an important new chapter for Versat Automobile. With both organisations committed to

the partnership, the focus now shifts to turning the agreement into a structured market presence supported

by effective distribution, reliable After-Sales services and a strong customer-focused approach.