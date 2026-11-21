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QNET has identified network marketing as a low-barrier route to small-scale entrepreneurship in Nigeria, advocating peer-to-peer retail to help households generate additional income while expanding the country’s tax base.



The firm reiterated this at the opening of its two-day QNET Product Expo in Lagos, where its Global Head of Product Development and Network Integrity, Trevor Kuna sheds more light of the viability on the business model to economic growth.

Kuna argued that direct-selling model has proven to eliminate traditional capital and background hurdles which often lock everyday citizens out of formal business ownership.



The Lagos exhibition marks the first leg of a nationwide roadshow scheduled to continue in Port Harcourt and Abuja. The firm explained the exercise also aimed to establish that its business relies on legitimate consumer goods rather than fraudulent recruitment schemes.

Kuna noted that unlike conventional startups which require heavy upfront capital and independent market access, structured network marketing provides beginners with ready-made inventory and peer mentorship.



“One of the greatest benefits is that we are offering a business model that does not discriminate. We have students, single mothers, engineers, doctors, and lawyers within our distributor network.



“Not only do they have the opportunity to earn a living or earn some supplemental income from the sales of products, but are also benefiting from the personal development side of network marketing.”

Beyond household earnings, Kuna said direct selling contributes to public revenue through import duties, corporate taxes, and income taxes remitted from distributor sales.



The company’s interest in personal wellness was also demonstrated in its range of products on display, including the new Edge Plus, designed to support health and improve everyday living.

General Manager of QNET Nigeria, Ayokunmi Solesi further warned Nigerians against falling for deceptive recruitment agents claiming to represent the firm.