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Bennett Oghifo

Omoda and Jaecoo has officially appointed HAP Autos as its exclusive authorised dealer in Nigeria, marking the brands’ formal entry into the Nigerian automotive market.

Following months of anticipation surrounding their arrival, the brands have finally made their Nigerian debut, opening a new chapter for the country’s automotive landscape. Nigerian buyers can now explore their expanding vehicle portfolio and place orders through an officially appointed local dealership.

The Nigerian debut features five vehicle offerings across three powertrain categories: petrol, hybrid and fully electric. The line-up comprises the Jaecoo J5, Jaecoo J7, Jaecoo J8 flagship SUV, and the Omoda 5, available in both hybrid and fully electric variants.

Among the highlights is the Jaecoo J7, which has established itself as a leading performer in the UK new-car market. Together, the five offerings provide buyers with a range of options suited to different driving preferences, mobility needs and ownership considerations.

Whether navigating fuel costs, considering the accessibility of charging infrastructure or evaluating long-term fleet operating expenses, customers can explore different powertrain options within a single dealership. The entire range is also backed by a seven-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty, offering an additional layer of reassurance to prospective owners.

While their official Nigerian debut is recent, Omoda and Jaecoo have recorded considerable growth across international markets.

With cumulative global sales surpassing 1.4 million vehicles within three and a half years, across 80 markets, the brands have established a growing presence in the global automotive industry.

Their expansion across diverse markets, including the United Kingdom and other European countries, reflects their growing international footprint and provides a foundation for their entry into Nigeria.

For HAP Autos, the proposition extends beyond introducing new vehicles to the market. Its focus is on delivering an elevated ownership experience, combining its vehicle portfolio with the service, attention and support customers require throughout their ownership journey.

The company’s founders bring longstanding interests and experience across manufacturing, automotive operations, logistics and construction, providing a practical understanding of the demands associated with vehicle ownership and after-sales support in Nigeria.

HAP Autos Managing Director, Ali Sharafeddine, said:”Nigerians are not short of options. The market is competitive, but what most people seek when buying a car is reassurance, knowing that throughout their ownership journey, there will be comprehensive support and a sense of belonging.”He further explained that the decision to introduce Omoda and Jaecoo was informed by the suitability of their engineering standards for the Nigerian market and the company’s commitment to addressing customer concerns beyond the point of purchase.”We have brought in the Omoda and Jaecoo brands because the engineering standards are ideal for this market, and we have built the entire structure of HAP Autos around what concerns our clients the most, which is everything that happens after the sale.” On the company’s warranty and customer service commitment, Mr Sharafeddine added:”Our cars come with a seven-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty. We want the confidence our customers feel at delivery to be reinforced by the service, attention and support they receive from us over time. We are determined to create a brand where clients can feel like they are part of a family, while also getting the utmost value, and we have made significant investments to ensure this.”

Following the official announcement, HAP Autos is introducing a limited-time introductory offer ahead of the brands’ official launch event scheduled for later this month, providing prospective buyers with an early opportunity to engage with the new offerings.

The brands also received an early introduction to a distinguished audience at the recently concluded WIMBIZ Annual Conference, which celebrated its 25th anniversary. As part of the engagement, an Omoda 5 EV was presented to WIMBIZ, alongside an engineering training initiative introduced in collaboration with the brand’s affiliate company, Iron Products Industries (IPI).

The initiative is designed to create training opportunities for eligible women within the WIMBIZ network, extending the partnership beyond automotive retail into professional development.

With its entry into Nigeria, Omoda and Jaecoo is set to make a significant mark on the country’s evolving automotive landscape, bringing a diverse range of mobility options and a renewed perspective on vehicle ownership. Through its partnership with HAP Autos, the brands look forward to building a lasting presence in Nigeria, one defined not only by the vehicles they offer but also by the quality of service, customer care and support that accompany them.

The brands’ flagship showroom is located at 31B Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where prospective customers can explore the range and experience the vehicles firsthand. Test-drive appointments can also be booked through the HAP Autos website at www.hapautos.com.

As the partnership begins its journey in Nigeria, it signals the start of an exciting new chapter for both brands, with a shared commitment to delivering a more rewarding automotive ownership experience.