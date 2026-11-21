Mikano Motors has intensified competition in Nigeria’s premium automobile market with the launch of Deepal, unveiling the flagship S09 with more than 1,100 kilometres of combined driving range, 485 horsepower and advanced electric mobility technology.
The company introduced the intelligent electric vehicle brand, a portfolio of Changan Automobile, at its showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, marking a major expansion of its automotive business and its partnership with the Chinese automobile manufacturer.
The launch brought four Deepal models into the Nigerian market — the flagship S09, G318, S07 and S05 — as Mikano Motors seeks to position the brand at the intersection of electrification, intelligent vehicle technology, premium design and changing consumer preferences.
At the centre of the new offering is the S09, a six-seat, full-sized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) whose technology is designed to address one of the major challenges confronting electric vehicle adoption in Nigeria — range and charging infrastructure.
The S09 uses Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology, with electric motors providing the primary propulsion while a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine operates as a generator to supply electricity to the battery when required.
This configuration enables the vehicle to retain electric-powered driving while providing additional flexibility for long-distance journeys, reducing dependence on external charging infrastructure.
The flagship SUV combines dual-motor electric all-wheel drive with a 485hp power output, 262Nm of torque from the front motor and 333Nm from the rear motor. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in under six seconds and has a stated top speed of 205km/h.
Its combined driving range exceeds 1,100 kilometres, according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
For a Nigerian market where charging infrastructure remains an important consideration for prospective electric vehicle buyers, the range-extender architecture could provide a significant selling point, allowing motorists to use electric propulsion without relying entirely on public or private charging facilities.
Beyond the powertrain, Mikano Motors is positioning the S09 as a premium technology platform on wheels.
The SUV features a 2+2+2 six-seat configuration, with the second row fitted with Cloud Smart zero-gravity seats offering power adjustment, leg rests, heating, ventilation and massage functions.
The cabin also features a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, a 15.6-inch passenger display and a 21.4-inch rear entertainment screen, reinforcing the vehicle’s emphasis on digital connectivity and passenger experience.
Its technology package extends to safety and driver assistance, including a 360-degree high-definition camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking and front and rear cross-traffic alerts.
The vehicle is also equipped with a panoramic roof, electric tailgate and advanced climate-control systems.
However, Mikano Motors is seeking to make the ownership proposition as important as the technology itself.
The company said Deepal vehicles in Nigeria would be backed by a six-year or 200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty, while the S09 comes with an eight-year battery warranty.
The warranty package, coupled with authorised after-sales servicing, maintenance and technical support, is designed to address consumer concerns over the long-term ownership of vehicles incorporating relatively new powertrain technologies.
Speaking at the launch, the leadership of Mikano International, Mikano Motors and Changan highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership and the introduction of Deepal to Nigeria.
Those present included Chairman of Mikano International, Mofid Karameh; Group Executive Director, Joelle Haykal; Head of Operations, Mikano Motors, Mr Syam; and Stephanie Warl, Sales Director for African Sales (LHD), Middle East and Africa Region, Changan.
The launch also underscored Mikano Motors’ attempt to build Deepal as more than another vehicle brand in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive automobile market.
The company integrated Nigerian fashion, art and entertainment into the launch, with Pepper Row, Emmy Kasbit and The Lady Maker showcasing their designs, while a Nigerian artist created a live painting inspired by a Deepal vehicle.
An orchestra performance, dance presentations and other entertainment followed at the Royal Box.
The launch further featured a raffle organised as part of the event, with Mrs Bidemi Oyewo emerging as the winner of a brand-new Deepal S07, while Mrs Funmi Nwama won a trip to China with Kunle Remi, Mikano Motors’ Changan ambassador.
For Mikano Motors, the introduction of Deepal represents a strategic broadening of its automotive portfolio at a time the Nigerian market is increasingly being influenced by vehicle intelligence, electrification, fuel efficiency, technology and ownership costs.
The company’s partnership with Changan also gives the Chinese automaker a stronger route into Nigeria, while giving Mikano Motors access to a new generation of vehicles built around electric propulsion and intelligent mobility.
The S09, in particular, places the company in a premium segment where performance, comfort and technology are becoming increasingly important factors in vehicle purchase decisions.
With its extended-range electric architecture, high-output dual-motor system, long driving range, advanced driver-assistance features and premium interior, the flagship model is expected to become the technology showcase for Deepal’s Nigerian debut.
But the bigger test for Mikano Motors will be whether the combination of vehicle technology, warranty protection, after-sales support and local distribution can persuade Nigerian consumers to embrace a different approach to vehicle ownership.
As the country’s automobile market gradually opens to electric and electrified vehicles, Deepal’s entry gives Nigerian motorists another option — electric propulsion without making access to charging infrastructure the sole determinant of long-distance usability.
For Mikano Motors, the Deepal launch therefore goes beyond the introduction of four new models. It represents a bet on the future of mobility in Nigeria, with the S09 serving as the flagship expression of that strategy.
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