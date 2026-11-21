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Ferdinand Ekechukwu

M

edical Tourism Africa (MTA), under the leadership of its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Johnson, has entered a new chapter with the official launch of its Thryvv Wellness App at the 2026 Thryvv Wellness Carnival, held recently at Kyma Beach, Elegushi, Lagos. For Medical Tourism Africa, it is a significant step in the evolution of its business.

For Thryvv, it is the start of a wider journey towards making wellness more connected, accessible and part of everyday life. The recent launch signals a new phase for the company, bringing personalised wellness, healthcare access, lifestyle services and community experiences into one connected platform, with the people, partners and experiences behind that ambition together.

While the carnival offered a physical expression of the Thryvv vision, the app launch introduced the digital platform intended to make that experience more accessible beyond a single event. The platform is intended to connect users not only with digital wellness resources, but also with relevant healthcare providers, wellness professionals, corporate solutions and real-world experiences.

Set against the Lagos coastline, the event brought together lifestyle enthusiasts, healthcare and wellness professionals, corporate organisations, partners and members of the community for a day centred on networking, fitness activities, and recharging. Activities included yoga by the ocean, movement sessions, health screenings, wellness conversations, food and interactive community experiences.

The carnival also highlighted the importance of collaboration in building a more connected wellness ecosystem. The app provides a digital foundation through which the vision can continue to grow. Organisations including Total Health Trust, iFitness, Procare Sweat and Peerless Group, alongside other wellness providers and lifestyle partners, contributed to the event and its wider experience.

Their participation brought different areas of expertise into the conversation; from healthcare and health insurance to fitness, physical wellness and financial wellbeing. It demonstrated how organisations across different sectors can play a role in supporting healthier individuals and communities. For Thryvv, this collaborative approach is central to its longer-term development.

Thryvv is designed to make wellness more accessible, personalised and integrated into everyday life. More than the introduction of a digital product, the occasion represents a broader vision of wellness — one that extends beyond physical fitness to include healthcare access, mental wellbeing, financial awareness, lifestyle choices and the environments in which people live.

Speaking on the thinking behind the platform, Johnson said the intention was to create a more integrated approach to wellness. ‘Thryvv was developed around the understanding that wellness should not be fragmented,” she explains. “Individuals need more than isolated health services, fitness activities or lifestyle recommendations; they need access to connected resources and experiences that support different aspects of their lives.”

Together, these dimensions underpin Thryvv’s ambition to become a personalised wellness companion, helping individuals make more informed and intentional decisions about how they live, feel and thrive. Featuring music, and an atmosphere of conviviality, the Thryvv Wellness Carnival provided an opportunity to bring this vision to life beyond the digital platform.

The Founder Behind the Vision*

Elizabeth’s professional background spans law, business analysis, data and consulting. With experience across banking, finance, insurance and marketing, as well as consulting exposure across the UK, South Africa and Nigeria, she brings together commercial, analytical and cross-sector perspectives in developing the initiative. She holds a postgraduate qualification in Digital Data and Business Analytics from Henley Business School, complementing her legal background and entrepreneurial experience.

Through Medical Tourism Africa, she has focused on improving healthcare access and patient experiences, including connecting individuals with specialist care and healthcare opportunities across borders. Thryvv extends that work into preventative wellness, digital engagement and everyday lifestyle experiences.