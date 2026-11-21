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Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Three Nigerian films, The Herd, To Adaego With Love and The Creek, remarkably earned recognitions at The 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) which took place on Sunday, 15 November 2026, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja. The ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in African filmmaking, diaspora cinema and technical production.

The night saw winners in 26 categories, including features, shorts, documentaries, animation, diaspora films, and technical crafts. “The 2026 awards confirmed the growing strength of filmmaking beyond the usual centres of production,” a film critic remarked, “While Nigerian films registered strongly in acting and craft categories, Kenyan and Ivorian titles claimed the highest honours.”

One Woman, One Bra, a Kenyan-Nigerian co-production, won the highly coveted Best Film, Best Debut Feature Film by a Director and Best Film in an African Language. Directed by Vincho Nchogu, the film took the night’s top honour after its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and the Sutherland Award at the BFI London Film Festival.

The film had entered the ceremony with 14 nominations, tying with Uganda’s Slum Bomber as the most-nominated production. Colours of Exile, from Côte d’Ivoire, won four of its ten nominations to become the most-awarded production of the night, including Best Director – Azlarabe Alaoui. The Moroccan filmmaker directed a co-production, set between Senegal and Morocco.

Nigerian productions record a total of eight awards, across acting, filmmaking and technical categories. In the acting category, Nigerian-British actor, Wale Ojo won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in ‘Lights Out’, while Linda Ejiofor received the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her performance in in Daniel Etim-Effiong’s ‘The Herd’.

Ejiofor’s latest recognition follows her double victory at the 2026 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, where she became the first actor to win both Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the same year. ‘The Herd’ also won Achievement in Production Design and Achievement in Make-up, taking its total awards to three.

Other Nigerian films also secured major honours. Adaego With Love won the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film and Achievement in Screenplay. Evi received the Achievement in Soundtrack award, while The Creek won Achievement in Visual Effects.

Beyond the major categories, Kenya’s Truck Mama won Best Documentary, Zimbabwe’s God Sleeps On Sundays received the Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film, and Egypt’s Ana Fein W Geit Menein won Best Animation. Somalian ‘A Tribe Called Love’ won Michael Anyiam-Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad.

Ghana’s The Fisherman won Achievement in Costume Design, Uganda’s Slum Bomber secured Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Samuel Kabugo, while South Africa’s The Trek won Achievement in Editing. Founded in 2005 by the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the awards recognise excellence in African cinema and films by Africans in the diaspora.