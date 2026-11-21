Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

From challenging military rule in Nigeria to influencing generations of musicians across the world, the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has earned another historic place in global music history with his posthumous induction into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The recognition, which followed two unsuccessful nominations, makes Fela the first major African music figure to be honoured by the institution. The Afrobeat pioneer was inducted in the Early Influence category at a ceremony held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, decades after his death in 1997.

The honour adds to a remarkable year of international recognition for the musician fondly called ‘Abami Eda’. In February 2026, the Recording Academy presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award, making him the first African to receive the honour.

Fela’s journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was not without setbacks. His name first appeared among the 16 nominees announced for the 2021 class in the performers’ category, attracting considerable support in Nigeria. However, the 1,200 members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not include him in the final selection.

A second nomination in 2022 also ended without success. His eventual induction was announced last April in the Early Influence category, following a review by a special committee. The Cleveland-based institution surveyed more than 1,000 musicians, historians and industry members in selecting its 2026 inductees.

The category celebrates performers whose music and artistic styles influenced the evolution of rock and roll and helped shape popular culture. The Rock Hall recognised Fela as a revolutionary voice who blended jazz, West African music and soul to create Afrobeat, using his music to confront injustice and inspire political change.

Nearly three decades after his death, the institution said, “Fela Kuti’s innovative music, revolutionary message, and generational impact continue to represent the indomitable and evolving spirit of rock & roll.” It also described him as “a revolutionary voice that denounced injustice, provoking political change while fusing jazz, West African music, and soul.”

The moment was also a family celebration. A trending post showed his children and grandchildren, including Femi, Seun, Yeni, Shalewa and Made Kuti, at the ceremony, receiving the honour on his behalf. Speaking on the red carpet, members of the family described the induction as one of the greatest recognitions of Fela’s career and expressed excitement over another historic achievement.

Fela shared the Early Influence Award with Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz and Gram Parsons. Sade, the British band led by Nigerian-born singer Sade Adu, was inducted in the Performer category alongside Oasis, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Born in 1938, Fela created Afrobeat by bringing together highlife, jazz, funk, traditional African rhythms and politically charged lyrics. His music confronted military rule, corruption, colonial influence and social inequality, earning him international acclaim as well as repeated confrontations with successive Nigerian governments.

His musical vision took shape during a 1967 stay in Ghana, where he studied with Hugh Masekela and developed a fusion of highlife and other West African styles, jazz, funk, soul and rock. During a 1969 tour of the United States, his exposure to the Black Power movement, particularly through Black Panther Party member Izsadore (née Sandra Smith), further influenced his artistic direction.