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Jibola Tychus

There is, by my assessment and, I suspect, everybody else’s, something fundamentally contradictory about an industry that expects to grow, attract investment, produce quality content and employ skilled professionals while allowing the very products on which its existence depends to be appropriated without proper authorisation or compensation. Nigeria’s broadcasting industry has lived with this contradiction for too long. The consequences are evident in the difficulties confronting content producers, the uncertainty surrounding investment and the increasingly complicated relationship between broadcasters and the owners of the material they transmit.

Television broadcasting is expensive. Beyond the visible costs of studios, presenters, cameras and transmission equipment lies a mile-long chain of investment in creating, acquiring, licensing and delivering content. Someone has to pay for the production of a drama series, the acquisition of a sporting event, the purchase of a documentary and the technology through which these products are delivered into subscribers’ homes. Leaving that investment inadequately protected is an invitation to the dismantling of the economic foundations of broadcasting.

This is the problem at the heart of the regulatory directive recently issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). It concerns the lawful acquisition, sub-licensing and retransmission of content, addressing an increasingly consequential problem in the television ecosystem, namely the unauthorised acquisition, interception, copying, rebroadcasting and retransmission of content belonging to other operators and rights holders.

The significance of the directive lies less in the fact that the regulator has issued another set of instructions than in the need to confront a commercial environment in which the distinction between having access to a broadcast signal and having the legal right to redistribute its content is sometimes treated as inconsequential. Anyone familiar with the game and not trimming the edges of honesty knows that the distinction is anything but inconsequential.

A television operator may legitimately receive a signal without acquiring the right to rebroadcast everything it contains. A distributor may have access to a programme without permission to offer it on another platform. Technical capacity to intercept or retransmit another operator’s signal is not the same as the intellectual property rights required to do so. Access is not ownership, technical capability is not legal authority, and the ability to retransmit a programme does not automatically confer the right to do so.

Nigerians tend to discuss content piracy primarily as a copyright problem involving the unauthorised reproduction of films, music and other creative works. That description is accurate, but incomplete in the broadcasting environment, where there is another dimension involving the unauthorised interception and retransmission of television signals. It allows an operator to distribute programming for which another organisation has negotiated, paid and secured the necessary rights.

Consider the investment required to acquire premium sports broadcasting rights. A rights holder expends considerable resources negotiating with leagues, clubs, sporting bodies and event organisers. It must also invest in production facilities, commentary teams, outside broadcast equipment, technical personnel and distribution arrangements. These expenses are incurred in anticipation of generating revenue through subscriptions, advertising, sponsorship and other commercial arrangements.

When the resulting content is intercepted and retransmitted without permission, the relationship between investment and reward is disrupted. The same problem applies to entertainment programming, films, documentaries and locally produced television content. Producers and distributors must recover their investments and earn reasonable returns if they are to continue financing new productions.

A market that rewards legitimate acquisition while tolerating unauthorised appropriation places those who obey the rules at an obvious disadvantage. Why should an operator negotiate and pay for content when another can simply obtain access to the signal and redistribute it without observing the same obligations? Those who invest carry the costs while those who appropriate enjoy the benefits. That is hardly a recipe for a healthy marketplace.

The consequences are not felt only by the rights holders. Producers may become reluctant to finance ambitious projects, investors may become more cautious about committing capital and broadcasters may reduce expenditure on expensive programming. Smaller production companies may also struggle to secure adequate compensation for their work. Ultimately, audiences pay a price through reduced investment in the quality and diversity of programming.

One important aspect of the NBC directive is its recognition that the right to receive or access a broadcast signal is separate from the rights required to distribute or retransmit its content. Television signals are sometimes treated as though they were public property once they become technically accessible. This is a misconception.

A signal is the delivery mechanism through which content reaches a receiver. The programming carried by that signal is the product of rights agreements, creative investment, production expenditure and commercial arrangements. Being able to receive a signal does not confer ownership of the programmes it contains. Having the key to the front door does not mean you own the house.

The directive requires every broadcaster, signal distributor, satellite or cable operator and other relevant service provider to possess a valid legal right authorising the specific use proposed. It also requires operators to verify the documentary evidence supporting their claimed rights before retransmission.

Where sub-licensing or onward distribution is involved, the arrangement must be properly documented and comply with applicable licensing conditions, technical requirements, access controls and contractual terms. A content owner may grant rights to a broadcaster, which may subsequently authorise another distributor to transmit the material within an agreed territory or through a specified platform.

Every stage requires appropriate authority. Permission granted to one organisation does not automatically extend to everyone else in the distribution chain, as rights do not multiply by association.

The same principle applies to technical arrangements. An operator cannot rely on another operator’s signal, credentials, smart cards, subscriber authentication systems or other access mechanisms as substitutes for obtaining the necessary commercial rights.

The directive specifically identifies the unauthorised use of decoders, smart cards, credentials, feeds and other technical means to access or retransmit protected content as conduct that may constitute unlawful circumvention and infringement of intellectual property rights, where applicable.

This is important because piracy is not always a matter of copying a programme after transmission. It can begin with the unauthorised acquisition or interception of a signal and continue through its unauthorised reception and retransmission.

The directive also addresses disputes over access, sub-licensing, ownership and retransmission arrangements. Such disagreements create uncertainty for operators and rights holders. An organisation may seek access to content from another operator, only to encounter disputes over the scope of rights, technical arrangements, commercial terms or proposed distribution platform.

The NBC’s position is that where a qualified licensee seeks access to content, the recipient should submit a written request identifying the content, proposed platform, intended use and relevant licence. Where the recipient possesses the rights to sub-license, it should respond within a reasonable period with a reasoned decision. This introduces procedural discipline into commercial relationships that might otherwise be characterised by prolonged disagreement.

Importantly, however, the directive does not suggest that access must automatically be granted. Rights holders may have legitimate reasons to decline a request, including restrictions arising from existing agreements or the scope of rights acquired. Regulation should encourage lawful access without compelling rights holders to surrender legitimate commercial interests. Fair access is not the same thing as compulsory generosity.

The directive further provides that disputes should ordinarily be resolved through documented negotiations or applicable regulatory and judicial processes. The Commission reserves the right to intervene where regulatory issues arise, but does not seek to substitute itself for private commercial negotiations or judicial determination.

However, issuing a directive is only the beginning. The real test is whether its provisions translate into measurable improvements in industry conduct. Nigeria has no shortage of regulations, guidelines and public declarations. What we frequently lack is the less glamorous business of ensuring that rules are understood, consistently applied and enforced without arbitrariness.

This is where the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) must come into the picture and not merely as an interested observer. While the NBC has provided useful clarification of the regulatory position within the broadcasting industry, the responsibility for copyright administration, investigation and enforcement rests with the NCC. Section 78 of the Copyright Act, 2022, empowers the Commission to investigate and redress copyright infringement, implement protective measures and prosecute offences under the Act.

The NCC should, therefore, take the lead in addressing the copyright dimension of unauthorised television content acquisition and retransmission. It should work with rights holders and affected broadcasters to identify infringements, investigate the operators involved, establish the necessary evidence and pursue appropriate enforcement action. Where criminal infringement is established, the Commission should not hesitate to deploy its investigative and prosecutorial powers. This is precisely what those powers are for.

It should also develop a more structured working relationship with the NBC, whose regulatory oversight of broadcasting gives it an important role in identifying questionable distribution arrangements and bringing potential violations to the attention of the appropriate authorities. The two agencies have distinct but complementary responsibilities. The NBC should address breaches of broadcasting regulations, while the NCC should pursue copyright infringement within its statutory mandate. Neither should be expected to do the other’s job and neither should allow jurisdictional boundaries to become an excuse for inaction.

The NCC must also recognise that television signal piracy is not quite the same as the more familiar piracy involving counterfeit films, music and books. It requires technical understanding of signal interception, conditional access systems, decoders, smart cards, feeds and retransmission infrastructure. Effective enforcement will therefore require specialised technical capacity, intelligence gathering and collaboration with broadcasters and technology providers. A few well-publicised raids on vendors of pirated films will not address the problem.

Equally important is a credible complaints and enforcement mechanism through which rights holders can report suspected infringement and obtain timely attention. Investigations should not drag on indefinitely, and operators found culpable should face consequences. The objective should be to make the commercial appropriation of another organisation’s content sufficiently risky and costly that it ceases to be an attractive business proposition.

There is, of course, a need to distinguish genuine copyright infringement from legitimate commercial disagreements over licensing, access and sub-licensing. Not every disagreement between broadcasters amounts to piracy, and the NCC must be careful not to turn commercial disputes into criminal cases. Its interventions must be evidence-based and grounded in the provisions of the Copyright Act.

Ultimately, the NBC’s directive has helped clarify the rules governing the acquisition and retransmission of broadcast content. The next responsibility is to ensure that those rules have teeth where copyright infringement occurs. The NCC has the statutory mandate and enforcement powers to do this. It should now demonstrate that it is prepared to use them.

Nigeria cannot reasonably expect investors to keep committing enormous resources to an industry in which the fruits of their investments can be appropriated with little consequence. Protecting intellectual property is not a favour to established broadcasters. It is an obligation to the creators, producers, rights holders, investors and professionals whose work sustains the industry. The question is no longer whether the rules are clear enough. It is whether those charged with enforcing them are prepared to act.