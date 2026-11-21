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Olusesan Ogunyooye

Consider this familiar scenario. At an inconvenient hour, a family WhatsApp group suddenly comes alive with a message: “Please, we have an emergency.”

Before the full story is told, everyone already knows who will be contacted. The eldest daughter who always finds a way. The brother with a relatively stable income. The aunty living abroad. The uncle in Lagos who “knows somebody”. Or the friend whose phone is never switched off.

In almost every Nigerian family, friendship circle or workplace, there is someone who occupies this position. They pay unexpected bills, make difficult calls, accompany relatives to hospitals, resolve disagreements, provide temporary accommodation and offer reassurance when circumstances become uncertain. They are the people who respond with the familiar words: “Don’t worry, I’ll handle it.”

These individuals are more than dependable relatives or friends. Collectively, they represent an important but largely unrecognised part of Nigeria’s social infrastructure: its human safety net.

Across the country, families and communities continue to provide support where formal systems and institutional structures may be inaccessible, unaffordable or insufficient. When healthcare expenses become overwhelming, relatives contribute. When childcare arrangements fall through, grandparents, siblings, and neighbours step in. When unemployment disrupts a household, someone provides food, rent or temporary accommodation. When an elderly parent requires attention, a family member often assumes responsibility.

This informal network of care is deeply embedded in Nigerian society. It reflects a longstanding culture of communal responsibility, where individual wellbeing is closely connected to the welfare of the wider family and community.

But beneath this admirable tradition lies a growing concern: what happens when the people holding everyone else together have nobody adequately supporting them?

For many Nigerians, being the dependable person is not necessarily a choice. It is a responsibility shaped by family expectations, cultural values, economic circumstances and, sometimes, the absence of alternatives.

Over time, the person who once offered occasional assistance becomes the default solution to almost every challenge. Their financial contribution becomes expected, their availability assumed and their emotional strength taken for granted.

The public conversation sometimes describes the financial dimension of this responsibility as ‘Black Tax’, particularly when discussing the obligations placed on financially successful members of a family. However, the cost of caregiving extends far beyond money.

There is the time spent resolving other people’s problems, the sleep lost to worry, the professional opportunities postponed, the emotional energy invested in supporting others and the personal ambitions placed on hold.

There is also the psychological pressure of knowing that several people may be depending on one individual to remain financially stable, emotionally available and physically capable, regardless of what that individual may be experiencing.

The person financing a relative’s education may be struggling to meet their own financial obligations. The family member coordinating hospital visits may be managing a health concern they have not disclosed. The friend who listens to everyone’s problems may have nobody they feel comfortable approaching when they need support. These are the less visible sides of caregiving: the possibility that those providing stability for others are, themselves, living with considerable uncertainty. Care, therefore, can be both an expression of love and a significant personal burden.

The challenge is not that Nigerians care too much. Family responsibility, community solidarity and mutual support remain valuable foundations of society. Many people have navigated illness, unemployment, bereavement and financial hardship because somebody chose to stand beside them.

The concern is what happens when this responsibility becomes concentrated in too few hands.

In risk management, systems become vulnerable when too much responsibility rests on a single point of failure. The same principle applies to families and informal support networks.

When one person provides most of the financial assistance, coordinates family emergencies, manages caregiving responsibilities and absorbs the emotional pressures of everyone around them, the entire arrangement becomes dependent on that person’s continued ability to function.

An unexpected job loss, serious illness, financial setback or personal crisis can expose the fragility of the arrangement. The consequences may extend beyond the individual to children, parents, siblings and other relatives who depend on their support.

This vulnerability is becoming increasingly important in a changing Nigerian economic and social environment.

Rising household expenses, the cost of healthcare, employment pressures and the growing responsibilities associated with supporting both younger and older family members place additional demands on individuals. At the same time, migration and urbanisation mean that families are increasingly dispersed across different cities and countries, creating new challenges around physical caregiving and shared responsibility.

For many working Nigerians, supporting dependants is now an additional responsibility alongside managing personal financial commitments, professional expectations and their own immediate household needs.

The implications extend beyond individual families. When caregivers experience financial strain, emotional exhaustion or reduced productivity, the effects can influence workplace performance, household stability and wider economic participation.

This makes caregiving more than a private family matter. It is also a social and economic issue that deserves greater attention from employers, institutions, healthcare providers and policymakers. We cannot continue celebrating resilience without addressing the circumstances that make endless resilience necessary.

Protecting Nigeria’s human safety net requires a shift from celebrating individual sacrifice to creating more sustainable structures of shared responsibility.

At the family level, this begins with recognising that care should not be the permanent assignment of one person. Responsibilities can be distributed according to individual capacity. Not everyone will be able to contribute financially, but support can also take the form of transportation, childcare, information, household assistance, hospital visits or simply being available to listen.

The objective is not necessarily equal contribution, but collective responsibility. Families must also move from a culture of emergency response towards greater preparation.

Too many financial and health-related conversations begin only after a crisis has occurred. Preventive healthcare, emergency savings, appropriate financial protection, transparent communication and shared planning can help reduce the pressure on individuals when unexpected circumstances arise.

Employers equally have an important role to play. Employees do not leave their caregiving responsibilities at home when they arrive at work.

A parent may receive an urgent call from a child’s school.

An employee may spend the night at a hospital supporting an elderly relative and still be expected to report to work the following morning.

Workplace policies that recognise these realities can make a meaningful difference. Reasonable flexibility, compassionate leave, employee wellbeing initiatives and supportive leadership can help people manage family responsibilities without compromising their dignity, productivity or professional development.

Beyond families and workplaces, government and institutions must recognise that family love cannot permanently substitute for accessible and functional social support systems.

Healthcare access, childcare services, eldercare, disability support and caregiver protection are essential components of a resilient society. When these systems are inadequate, the responsibility does not disappear. It is transferred to households, often placing disproportionate pressure on the same individuals.

A stronger social safety net must therefore recognise both sides of caregiving: the people who need support and the people whose time, resources and wellbeing make that support possible.

This is the wider context behind AXA Mansard’s Culture of Care conversation, which brings an important question into focus: who cares for the carer?

For an organisation operating within the business of insurance and protection, the conversation offers an opportunity to examine protection beyond individual financial transactions. It begins with recognising that risk rarely affects only one person.

When the person supporting an entire household experiences a financial, health or personal crisis, the consequences can extend to everyone depending on them. Protecting individual wellbeing, therefore, also contributes to protecting the stability of families and communities.

The relevance of this conversation lies in encouraging a broader understanding of protection: one that includes preparedness, wellbeing, shared responsibility and the need to recognise vulnerabilities before they become overwhelming.

Institutions have an opportunity to support this shift by helping individuals and families better understand the importance of planning for uncertainty and considering appropriate protection for the risks they face.

Importantly, the objective should not be to replace the traditional Nigerian spirit of communal care. Rather, it should be to strengthen it with structures that make caring for one another more sustainable.

A culture of care should not be defined solely by how readily people respond when someone needs help. It should also be measured by how effectively society protects those who consistently provide that help.

Ultimately, protecting Nigeria’s human safety net begins with recognising the people who make it possible.

Think about the person you call when something goes wrong. When was the last time you called them without asking for money, access, advice or a solution? When did you last ask what they were carrying, what they needed or whether they were doing well?

Sometimes, meaningful care begins with a different kind of conversation. It means sharing a responsibility, encouraging a health check, respecting someone’s financial boundaries, helping to prepare for an emergency or simply giving the person who always shows up permission to rest.

It also means understanding that asking for help should not be interpreted as weakness, particularly by those who have spent years being everyone’s source of strength.

Nigeria’s communal spirit remains one of its greatest social assets. But its sustainability depends on ensuring that responsibility is shared, support is reciprocal and those who care for others are not left exposed when they need care themselves.

The strength of a family, community or society should not be measured by how much one person can endure for everyone else. A truly resilient human safety net is one in which nobody is expected to carry the weight of everyone alone.

Ogunyooye is the Head of Marketing at AXA Mansard