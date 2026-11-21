Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Its latest financial position shows that Optimus Bank is strengthening its financial position through recapitalisation, digital innovation and expanding customer-focused banking services, writes Omolabake Fasogbon

With profit before tax rising by 103.9 per cent to N24.55 billion in the first half of 2026, Optimus Bank is consolidating its position as a growing player in Nigeria’s banking industry.

Its expanding balance sheet, strengthened capital base, technology-driven services and commitment to financial inclusion reflect a strategy focused on sustainable growth and improved customer experience.

The latest financial results of Optimus Bank Limited offer a compelling insight into the growth trajectory of a financial institution seeking to establish a distinctive position in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive banking industry.

With profit before tax rising by 103.9 per cent to N24.55 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with N12.04 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, the bank has demonstrated a significant improvement in its earnings capacity.

The performance, captured in its audited half-year financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, points to an institution expanding its balance sheet, strengthening its capital position and consolidating a business model built around technology, customer experience and the provision of relevant financial solutions.

Profit after tax also increased by 84.3 per cent to N15.96 billion, from N8.66 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. This growth was supported by a substantial improvement in interest income, which more than doubled to N42.42 billion, representing a 101.9 per cent increase from N21.01 billion recorded in the first half of 2025.

The figures underscore the progress made by the bank in building its earnings base and expanding its capacity to support customers across different segments of the economy. They also provide a useful measure of the momentum behind its strategy as it seeks to deepen its market presence and deliver sustainable value to customers and shareholders.

The bank’s performance coincided with an upgrade of its credit rating by Agusto & Co. to A- Long-Term and A1 Short-Term, with a Stable Outlook. The rating upgrade, alongside the improvement in its financial indicators, reinforces the progress recorded in strengthening its financial position, capitalisation and liquidity profile.

Stronger Financial Foundation

A closer examination of the half-year results reveals the extent of the bank’s balance-sheet expansion. Total assets rose by 65.3 per cent to N472.69 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with N286.02 billion at the end of December 2025.

Customer deposits increased by 10.7 per cent to N126.32 billion from N114.12 billion at the end of 2025, while gross loans and advances grew by 26.2 per cent to N149.12 billion, compared with N118.16 billion over the same period.

The expansion in lending reflects the bank’s growing participation in financial intermediation, with its resources increasingly deployed to support businesses and other customers requiring access to credit. The growth in deposits, meanwhile, provides an important indication of the funding base supporting its operations.

Perhaps one of the most notable developments in the financial statement is the increase in shareholders’ equity, which rose by 222.7 per cent to N229.80 billion from N71.20 billion at the end of 2025. ThΩe increase was driven by additional capital from the recapitalisation exercise and retained earnings.

As of June 30, 2026, the bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 53 per cent, significantly above the 10 per cent regulatory minimum for banks with a national licence. This provides a substantial capital buffer and strengthens its capacity to support business expansion while meeting regulatory requirements.

The successful navigation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation exercise is an important part of this growth story. Optimus Bank met the N200 billion minimum capital requirement for national banks, positioning it to operate within the strengthened regulatory framework and pursue its growth ambitions.

For a relatively young institution in a sector where capital strength, confidence and operational resilience are essential, the combination of improved earnings, expanded assets and stronger shareholders’ equity represents an important foundation for its next phase of development.

Commenting on the half-year performance, the Managing Director of Optimus Bank, Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, said the results reflected progress in building a strong, resilient and growth-focused institution.

“Our H1 performance reflects the progress we are making in building a strong, resilient, and growth-focused institution. The significant improvement in profitability, strengthened capital position, and rating upgrade by Agusto & Co. reinforce our commitment to building a bank that customers and businesses can rely on,” he said.

The figures also build on the momentum recorded in the bank’s 2025 financial year. Its gross earnings rose by 73.53 per cent to N50.67 billion from N29.20 billion in 2024, while operating income increased by 82.02 per cent to N42.75 billion. Profit before tax grew by 69.94 per cent to N24.14 billion.

Its gross loans increased by 137.19 per cent to N118.16 billion, while customer deposits stood at N114.12 billion. The bank also reported a liquidity ratio of 101.52 per cent, providing headroom to support its operations and strategic initiatives.

Innovation at the Centre of Growth

Beyond the financial indicators, technology remains a defining feature of Optimus Bank’s operating model. Its digital-first approach is designed to make banking more accessible, efficient and convenient, while enabling customers to undertake transactions through multiple channels.

At the centre of this strategy is OptiVerse, the bank’s digital ecosystem, which brings together a range of services intended to simplify banking and improve the customer experience.

Through the OptiVerse mobile application, customers can open accounts digitally, transfer funds, pay bills and access other banking services without necessarily visiting a physical branch. The platform is designed to make routine banking transactions more convenient and accessible, particularly for customers who increasingly prefer to manage their finances through digital channels.

The bank also provides the *930# USSD service, which enables customers to conduct transactions without smartphones or internet connectivity. This is particularly relevant in a market where access to reliable internet services and smartphones is not universal.

The integration of these channels reflects an approach in which technology is not treated merely as an additional service but as an important part of the bank’s operating infrastructure. By using digital platforms to facilitate onboarding, transactions and customer engagement, the bank is seeking to improve service delivery and operational efficiency as its business expands.

This approach is particularly important in an industry where customers increasingly expect banking services to be available at their convenience, with speed, security and reliability becoming essential elements of the customer experience.

Payment Solutions for Different Customer Needs

Recognising that customers have different transaction requirements, Optimus Bank offers a range of payment cards designed to support local purchases, online transactions, subscriptions and international spending. Its offerings include the Verve Naira Card, Visa Gold Naira Card and Visa Platinum USD Card. Each is structured to address a different category of customer need, providing options for individuals whose financial activities range from everyday local payments to international transactions.

The Verve Naira Card is designed to support routine transactions across automated teller machines, point-of-sale terminals and online platforms. It is available to Tier 1 to Tier 3 account holders and can be used for payments on platforms and services including Glovo, Adobe, Shein Nigeria, Oraimo, Netflix and Spotify. For customers seeking broader payment capabilities, the Visa Gold Naira Card provides additional functionality, including cross-border transactions, international usage and subscription payments. It also offers access to Visa Travel Assist, global customer assistance and other benefits available through participating merchant partners.

The Visa Platinum USD Card, targeted at Tier 3 dollar account holders, provides a dollar-denominated option for customers with international payment requirements. Its features include international subscription payments, global customer assistance, buyer protection and other Visa benefits.

In the retail segment, the bank provides savings and current account options, alongside wealth management services. Its focus on accessibility also extends to individuals who are underserved by conventional banking arrangements.

The bank’s digital platforms enable Nigerians in the diaspora to open and manage accounts remotely, extending access to financial services beyond geographical boundaries.

The availability of USSD services, mobile banking, different card options and tailored business solutions provides customers with multiple ways to access and use financial services.

While financial performance and technology are central to its growth, Optimus Bank’s institutional development also includes attention to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Its CSR initiatives are organised around education, healthcare and environmental sustainability. In education, the bank supports initiatives aimed at improving access to knowledge and skills through physical and digital learning opportunities.

Its healthcare focus includes sanitation, disease prevention and access to medical services, particularly in communities where healthcare infrastructure and services may be limited.

Environmental sustainability forms the third pillar, with emphasis on maintaining a safe and healthy work environment, promoting environmental awareness and complying with relevant environmental regulations.

For Optimus Bank, the significance of the latest financial statement lies not only in the size of the profit recorded but also in what the results reveal about the institution’s expanding capacity. Its financial growth, recapitalisation milestone, digital infrastructure and customer-focused product offerings form interconnected parts of a strategy aimed at building a resilient and accessible banking institution.

As Nigeria’s financial services industry continues to evolve, the ability to combine capital strength with technology, convenient services and responsible lending will remain a key determinant of competitiveness.