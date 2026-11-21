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The third edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) attracted more than 20,000 attendees, reinforcing Lagos’ growing profile as a destination for theatre and performing arts in Africa.

The week-long festival, held recently, featured more than 25 productions, international performances from Kenya, Brazil, Norway and Canada, as well as diplomatic engagements and cultural activities aimed at strengthening global collaboration in the creative industry.

The impressive turnout and international participation highlighted the growing interest in live theatre and the potential of cultural events to stimulate creative enterprise, promote tourism and strengthen Nigeria’s cultural presence globally.

Speaking on the success of the festival, its Founder and Creative Producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters, said the ambition was to build a platform that would place Lagos on the global cultural map, promote African storytelling and create opportunities for local artists.

“Our ambition has always been to create more than a theatre festival. We want to build a platform that places Lagos firmly on the global cultural map, gives African stories the international visibility they deserve and creates meaningful opportunities for our artists,” she said.

She added that theatre was not merely entertainment but an instrument of cultural identity, economic opportunity and global influence.

The festival opened on November 9 with Theatre Meets Food at Kaly Restaurant, featuring celebrated chef Hilda Baci in a fusion of culinary artistry and live performance.

Other activities included diplomatic and cultural engagements hosted by the United States Consul General in Lagos and the British Embassy, as well as a networking reception organised by the British Council for festival directors and participating production companies.

A major highlight was the Opening Night Gala, which attracted more than 1,000 guests, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission in Nigeria; the US Consul General; the British Deputy High Commissioner; and the Consuls General of Brazil and South Africa. Also in attendance were the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, other members of the diplomatic corps, government representatives, heads of institutions, international delegates and leading figures in the creative industry.

At the event, Sanwo-Olu received an award in recognition of his support for the arts, while renowned theatre practitioner, Ben Tomoloju, received a Lifetime Achievement and Legacy Award for his contributions to the development of the arts in Nigeria. The festival’s main performance programme featured more than 25 productions by established and emerging Nigerian creatives, alongside school and children’s performances and international theatrical works.

The performances provided opportunities for cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigerian and international artists, while food, beverage and lifestyle brands added to the festival experience.

The Festival Director, Vanessa Jev, said the 2026 edition demonstrated the possibilities of combining artistic vision, strategic partnerships and collective commitment to grow the creative industry.

“Welcoming over 20,000 attendees, presenting more than 25 productions and hosting international participants from four countries required months of planning and the dedication of an exceptional team,” she said.

Jev added that the festival had provided a platform for Nigerian and international artists to showcase their works, reach new audiences and build lasting professional relationships.

She said the success of the event would provide a stronger foundation for expanding the festival’s reach and creating more opportunities for creative professionals.

The festival was supported by Afreximbank, Waltersmith, Pillar Oil, LEDCO, Prime Atlantic, Nigerian Bottling Company, MTN and Wema Bank.

Other partners included the United States Consulate, British Deputy High Commission, British Council, Amstel Malta, Kaly, Beat FM, Classic FM, Smooth FM, Avis, Channels Television, BellaNaija, Africa Movie Channel, My Lagos App, Cadbury and Pulse.

The organisers said the successful conclusion of the 2026 edition marked another milestone in efforts to position Lagos as a leading destination for theatre and performing arts in Africa.

They added that the festival would continue to promote artistic excellence, cultural exchange and international partnerships while creating a sustainable platform for African storytelling.