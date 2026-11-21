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.As ICPC boss, Aliyu, emerges Chairman of African Asset Recovery Forum

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Political leaders in Africa have been told to stop paying lip service to the fight against corruption ravaging the continent and give concrete backing to asset recovery efforts.

The charge formed part of the communiqué issued at the end of the 1st General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-Forum), held in Abuja from November 17 to 20.

According to the Assembly, moving the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR) from commitment to concrete action, visible at national and regional levels, depended on political will at the highest level of African Union Member States.

The Assembly accordingly called on political leaders to give effect to CAPAR without further delay by enacting national laws, policies and guidelines; by providing adequate resources to, and safeguarding the independence of, the agencies, institutions and bodies responsible for asset recovery and anti-corruption.

The communique also urged leaders to honour and expeditiously facilitate mutual legal assistance requests and information sharing; to manage recovered assets transparently and for the benefit of citizens; and to report openly on progress through the CAPAR Monitoring Tool and accept accountability for results.

The Assembly recognised the legal and operational challenges impeding effective asset freezing, confiscation and recovery, including difficulties in tracing illicit assets and establishing their links to criminal conduct, divergent national legal frameworks, delays in mutual legal assistance, challenges in recognising and enforcing foreign confiscation orders, and competing third-party ownership claims.

It called on member institutions to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks, enhance cross-border cooperation and information-sharing, and expedite mutual legal assistance processes, while ensuring respect for due process, constitutional safeguards and the rights of bona fide third parties.

The Forum also called on international partners to uphold African ownership and strengthen timely and constructive cooperation in the tracing, freezing, confiscation and return of assets.

It affirmed that illicit financial flows and the recovery of stolen assets occurred across borders, and called on member institutions and African Union Member States to strengthen cooperation by harmonising national laws in line with CAPAR, promptly executing mutual legal assistance and extradition requests, sharing information and conducting joint investigations.

The Assembly recognised the role of civil society and non-state actors in implementing CAPAR, and encouraged their participation in ensuring accountability, transparency, effective management and use of recovered assets for the benefit of citizens.

It endorsed the CAPAR Monitoring Tool as a baseline compliance assessment, and encouraged the AUABC and AUC-PAPS to finalise the tool and its digital platform for reporting to ensure piloting commences within six months.

It also validated and endorsed the Work Plan and Strategic Priorities of the AARP-Forum for 2027 to 2029, and welcomed the agreement on an annual country contribution of 10,000 dollars, with first payment due by May 2027.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has been elected as the Chairperson of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARPF).

Aliyu was elected by members of the General Assembly at the First General Assembly of the Forum in Abuja, under the theme “From Commitment to Action.”

The four-day assembly brought together delegates from all 55 Member States of the African Union, as well as international partners, under the auspices of the African Union.

Responding, Aliyu said he accepted the mandate with humility and a sense of duty and pled to deliver.

“Distinguished members of the General Assembly, I accept with humility and a sense of duty the mandate you have given to me to serve as the chairperson.

“I thank you for your confidence, and I pledge that it will be paid in results. Our purpose is simple. I, myself, and the members of the steering council will work hard to achieve objective reform,” he added.